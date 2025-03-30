What all does the winner of The Masters get? Exploring the perks of winning at Augusta

Winning The Masters at Augusta National is more than a title — it’s a career-defining accomplishment with prestige, financial windfalls, and lifelong benefits. While the Green Jacket is by far the most iconic symbol of victory, the perks extend well beyond it.

The Green Jacket, presented since 1949, is golf’s most recognizable trophy. The winner wears it for a year and returns it to Augusta National. He also gets a sterling silver Masters Trophy, a gold medallion, and a lifetime exemption to compete in future Masters tournaments. For the 2024 champion, the financials included a $3.6 million player’s share from a $20 million purse.

Winners arguably pull in money far beyond prize winnings — in sponsorships and endorsements — and get more visibility. The victory also earns them a five-year exemption into the U.S. Open, The Open Championship, and the PGA Championship. Furthermore, it enables honorary membership at Augusta National, giving the holder privileged access to one of the world’s most exclusive golf courses.

Yet another privilege is an invitation to the annual Champions Dinner, a tradition in which past winners convene to honor the tournament’s history. On top of that, the winner receives 100 Official World Golf Ranking points and 600 FedEx Cup points, solidifying their status among the game’s elite.

Top contenders for The Masters 2025

Augusta National promises an intense battle at the Masters 2025 with many strong contenders for the iconic Green Jacket. At the top is Scottie Scheffler, the runaway favorite. Already a two-time champ at Augusta (2022, 2024), the World No. 1 ranks well when it comes to top-end scoring. His run of dominant form recently culminated in a course-record-tying 62 at the Houston Open, making him the player to beat.

Rory McIlroy also continues his elusive career Grand Slam search. His victory at The Players Championship shows he is in good form despite past failures at Augusta. With several top-10 finishes at the Masters, McIlroy’s hopes rest on his putting under pressure. Meanwhile, Collin Morikawa, a wizard with his iron play, has three straight top-10s at Augusta, including a T3 in 2024. His accuracy makes him a formidable opponent.

Ludvig Aberg, a promising player, had an impressive Masters debut last year, finishing second. His big game, which includes a win at the Genesis Invitational in 2025, could take him to another level. Past Masters winners and Major champions Jon Rahm and Hideki Matsuyama are also dangerous threats.

While the best bets should dominate the talk, Augusta can also spring surprises. Players such as Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas, and Cameron Smith could break through if they hit a strong vein of form. The Masters, with all its particularities, will challenge everyone — who will emerge with the tournament’s ultimate prize?

