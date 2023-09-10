Bryson DeChambeau, alongside Matt Jones, pulled out his antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour back in May 2023. The case initially had 11 LIV Golfers fighting against the American golf circuit for their suspension due to joining the League.

The case was filed in the U.S. District Court in Northern California in August 2022. After Jones and DeChambeau parted their ways from the lawsuit, it was all about the legal battle between the two golf circuits.

Before the 2023 PGA Championship in May, Bryson DeChambeau via golfchannel.com revealed the reason behind his withdrawal of the lawsuit against the PGA Tour.

"I'm in it for the growth of the global game and (the lawsuit) is going to happen whether we like it or not," DeChambeau said.

The antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour was initially filed by Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Hudson Swafford, Carlos Ortiz, Peter Uihlein, Ian Poulter, Jason Kokark, Abraham Ancer, and Pat Perez.

At the start of May 2023, Uihlein and two more LIV golfers withdrew their lawsuit against the American Golf Tour.

Bryson DeChambeau further added that he wanted to focus on helping people and helping to grow the game of golf globally.

"For me, representing a team, I wanted to be focused on how we can best present ourselves moving forward. On and off the golf course is where I'm focused on helping people whether it's growing the game globally or if it's behind the scenes," DeChambeau added.

"I need to be able to work for the good of the communities we're in and the game. That's where I'm focused, not in a courtroom," he added.

However, all the lawsuits between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf were eventually dropped after they announced the merger in early June 2023. While there is still not much information available on the partnership, which also includes the DP World Tour.

When and where will Bryson DeChambeau be playing next?

The 29-year-old American has had an excellent 2023 season so far. He is next scheduled to play at the Rich Harvest Farms in the 12th event of the LIV Golf League's 2023 season.

Bryson DeChambeau played 11 events in the LIV Golf League and finished in the top 10 four times, including a win in the Greenbrier Invitational at Old White Golf Course.

His win at Greenbrier was even more special because of his unbelievable final round of 58. He joined the likes of Jim Furyk and two more golfers to record lowest ever score in a single round on the leading professional golf tours.

He also played all four major golf tournaments this year. Although he missed the cut at Augusta National Golf Club in the 2023 Masters, Bryson DeChambeau records his tied-best T4 finish in the PGA Championship. He ended up T20 and T60 in the US Open and The Open Championship, respectively.