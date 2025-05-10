When Charley Hull confessed about being diagnosed with ADHD: ‘Sometimes I get bored on the golf course’

Charley Hull, one of England's most reputable golfers, is well-known among fans for her rigorous training regimens and her unwavering determination to push herself. Interestingly, the 29-year-old confessed some time ago that her ADHD (attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder) prevented her from playing easy golf which also made her 'bored' on the course.

Ad

Charley Hull revealed to BBC Look East in 2023 about her ADHD. She stated in that interview:

"I know my triggers now because I've been diagnosed with ADHD, quite severely. I can understand now why sometimes I get bored on the golf course. I feel a lot better now."

Hull even made another statement about her different style on the course in August 2024, during an interview with The Telegraph. She claimed that she never wanted to play an easy game and always goes for par on every hole. Rather, she wanted to hit one or two bogeys, forcing her to make a couple of birdies on the following holes. Not only that, but whenever she was close to par, she liked to take risks.

Ad

Trending

Charley Hull said that her playing style is due to her ADHD. She explained how this method adds variety to her game and keeps her interested in the course. She said in that interview:

"If you miss a par, you miss a par, you’re good enough to go and hole the next one. I say to my caddie now, ‘We are going to go for it rather than playing so conservatively’. I get bored on the golf course if I’m making pars."

Ad

Hull continued:

"So, if I make a bogey, I then use it as a challenge then to make a birdie. So, it’s just like tricking my mind. And I think it was (English golfer) Trish Johnson who criticised my golf game like the other month or something, and she’s allowed her opinion, whatever she wants. It doesn’t bother me."

Ad

With this approach, Charley Hull has won two LPGA events and four Ladies European Tour events in her career so far.

Charley Hull's earnings from golf in 2025?

Black Desert Championship 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty

Charley Hull has had a decent 2025 season thus far. She has competed in five tournaments and missed the cut only once. Her most notable performance was in the HSBC Women's World Championship, where she finished tied for fourth. In that tournament, she was seven strokes under par.

Ad

Regarding her earnings, below is a complete breakdown:

Feb 6–9 – Founders Cup pres. by U.S. Virgin Islands

Position: T19

T19 Score: 68-72-66-70 = 276 (−8)

68-72-66-70 = 276 (−8) Earnings: $23,210

Feb 27–Mar 2 – HSBC Women's World Championship

Position: T4

T4 Score: 69-70-68-74 = 281 (−7)

69-70-68-74 = 281 (−7) Earnings: $104,318

Mar 27–30 – Ford Championship pres. by Wild Horse Pass

Position: T11

T11 Score: 63-69-68-71 = 271 (−17)

63-69-68-71 = 271 (−17) Earnings: $41,138

Apr 24–27 – The Chevron Championship

Position: Missed Cut

Missed Cut Score: 75-73 = 148 (+4)

75-73 = 148 (+4) Earnings: --

May 1–4 – Black Desert Championship

Position: T40

T40 Score: 70-70-70-70 = 280 (−8)

70-70-70-70 = 280 (−8) Earnings: $14,710

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More