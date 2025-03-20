When Charlie Woods was subjected to hard & 'nonstop' mental training by Tiger Woods: "That's what my dad believed in"

At the Hero World Challenge in December of 2022, Tiger Woods joined the Golf Channel's broadcast to discuss how he's used some of the same techniques to train his son, Charlie, that his father, Earl, used on him. He spoke about it with Paul Azinger and Dan Hicks.

Ad

Tiger's father was notorious for his training techniques when Tiger was young, often making loud noises in the middle of his swing in an attempt to make him used to possible distractions when he's a professional golfer.

Azinger asked Tiger if he practiced the same training techniques that his father did to him in order to strengthen his mental fortitude. Tiger confirmed that he did before ellaborating.

"It's nonstop... It's trying to get him—if I can get into his head, that means someone else can get in his head," Tiger continued. "It's getting to a point where I can't get in his head and then no one else can get in there, either. That's what my dad believed in. You've got to be willing to take it," Tiger said via SI.

Ad

Trending

Tiger said he did this to make sure Charlie was always prepared for what could come his way on the PGA Tour.

"Zing [Azinger] can attest to this, he played in an era where certain players, and we're not going to mention anybody by name, but certain players would do certain things with clubs and shoes and timing and trying to get in your head: the early walk. That was still prevalent when I came out here. And a lot of these guys don't know about any of that stuff, but people did it."

Ad

It's safe to say Earl's techniques worked on Tiger. The 15-time major champion is tied with Sam Snead for the most wins in PGA Tour history at 82.

Tiger Woods' golf future is uncertain in wake of recent achilles surgery

Tiger and Charlie Woods at a TGL event in Feb. 2025 (via Getty)

Tiger Woods announced on March 11 that he suffered an achilles injury that required him to get surgery, which puts him out of professional golf for the forseeable future. It's also almost certain that he will miss all four major championships in 2025.

Ad

Tiger has played a limited schedule since his near fatal car accident in February of 2021. Since then, he's never played more than five events in a season. In 2024, he played in the four major championships and The Genesis Open, which he hosts each Febuary.

Tiger withdrew from The Genesis with an illness. He made the cut at The Masters, though he didn't contend. He missed the cut at the remaining three majors. The last PGA Tour event he played in was last year's Open Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback