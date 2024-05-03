When does the CJ Cup end? All you need to know

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson tournament began on Thursday, May 2, and will end on Sunday, May 5 at TPC Craig Ranch Golf Course in McKinney. The winner will receive a share of $1.71 million from a prize purse of $9.5 million.

The second round is in progress with the final round to be held on Sunday, May 5. The TV coverage of the tournament will be available on:

Golf Channel/ Peacock (Live streaming): 1-3 PM (ET)

CBS: 3-6 PM (ET)

ESPN+: 8-6 PM (ET)

Radio: 1-6 PM (ET)

The defending champion, Jason Day, scored 66 in Round 1. On Thursday, May 2, Round 1 was called off due to darkness, with nine players remaining to play.

Round 2 started on May 3 with the remaining players scheduled to get back on the course to tee off at 9:15 am (local time). Matt Wallace was leading Round 1 and Jake Knapp is leading Round 2, dropping Wallace to T4.

2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson odds, picks and more

Below are some of the odds and picks after Round 1 of the tournament:

Alex Noren: 8-1

Matt Wallace: 16-1

Jason Day: 16-1

Jake Knapp: 16-1

Ben An: 16-1

Taylor Pendrith: 18-1

Stephan Jaeger: 18-1

Min Woo Lee: 18-1

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Round One (Image via Getty)

Matt Wallace, the 34-year-old, shot five birdies and a bogey under 63 in Round 1. In an interview, Matt Wallace said as quoted by CBS Sports:

"So, watching some of the best players in the world, and what I'm seeing from a lot of them, especially the younger guys, younger than me. I'm not too old, but younger than me, they're so focused in their shot and not worrying about the outcome or what's out there,"

"That's what I'm trying to do now. So this might be test number 158 of me with a different round of golf. But taking care my business and my swing is the most important part, and I'm able to do that at the moment because I'm in a good place."

Davis Riley and Matt Wallace are at T4 while a host of players including Aaron Rai, S.H. Kim and Teiga Semikawa are tied at T6. Defending champion Jason Day is currently positioned at T62.