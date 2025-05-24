When was the last time Jordan Spieth won on the PGA Tour?

Jordan Spieth’s most recent PGA Tour victory came at the 2022 RBC Heritage. He claimed his 13th career title on April 17, 2022, at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Spieth defeated Patrick Cantlay in a sudden-death playoff, marking his first win since the 2021 Valero Texas Open.

Since that victory, Spieth has recorded several top-10 finishes but has yet to return to the winner’s circle. In 2023, he injured his left wrist while playing with his son. He tore the sheath that holds a tendon in place, which caused discomfort and affected his performance. The injury forced him to withdraw from the AT&T Byron Nelson. Despite trying rest and rehab, the issue persisted, leading Spieth to undergo surgery on August 21, 2024.

He spent about three months recovering and didn’t swing a club during that time. In mid-November 2024, he began light training and returned to competition at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025. Spieth later said the injury caused bad swing habits, and the break helped him work on fixing them.

As of May 2025, Spieth is still looking for his first win since the 2022 RBC Heritage. He turned pro in 2012 and has won three of the four majors—The Masters, the U.S. Open, and The Open. The PGA Championship is the only major missing from his résumé.

How has Jordan Spieth performed so far this season?

Jordan Spieth has played in 12 events so far this season, without a win but with three top-10 finishes.

Jordan Spieth at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 - Round Three - Source: Getty

He had a delayed start to the year, making his season debut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished T69 at even par. He followed that with a strong showing at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing T4 at 16-under-par.

Spieth missed the cut at the Genesis Invitational after finishing 6-over-par. At the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, he bounced back with a T9 finish at 14-under-par.

He struggled at the Players Championship, ending in solo 59th at 4-over-par. At the Valspar Championship, he tied for 28th at 2-under. He placed T12 at the Valero Texas Open at 3-under, and T14 at the Masters Tournament at 3-under.

At the RBC Heritage, he finished T18 at 9-under-par. He then secured a solo 4th-place finish at the CJ CUP Byron Nelson with a 19-under-par total. Spieth followed that with a T34 at the Truist Championship, finishing 4-under-par.

Most recently, he missed the cut at the PGA Championship after finishing 2-over-par.

Jordan Spieth is currently making his 13th start of the season at the Charles Schwab Challenge and has completed his third round at 3-under (T33).

