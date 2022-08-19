When did Lindsey Vonn and Tiger Woods start dating?

Tiger Woods is considered to be the GOAT in golf, and his unrivaled position in the sport has landed him a spot in the World Golf Hall of Fame. Tied with Sam Snead for the most wins in PGA Tour history at 82, Woods is a legendary athlete. Despite his accolades being renowned worldwide, most people may not remember that he once dated Lindsey Vonn.

Tiger Woods first met former American Alpine skier Lindsey Vonn in 2012. Shortly after this, multiple reports were released, which claimed that the duo were dating. However, Vonn quickly dismissed the rumors and stated that they were just friends. However, soon after this, the athletic duo made their relationship public, leaving fans in awe.

Vonn and Woods at The Masters - Par 3 Contest (Image via Getty)

Exploring the relationship history of Lindsey Vonn and Tiger Woods

Woods went through a massive cheating scandal in 2010. Following this, the ace golfer ended his marriage to his wife of nearly six years, Elin Nordegren. They had two children together: Sam and Charlie.

In November 2011, Vonn ended her marriage to fellow skier Thomas Vonn after four years. Their divorce was finalized in January 2013.

Vonn and Woods made their relationship public by posting a series of affectionate portrait photographs. The duo also issued separate statements on Facebook in March 2013, confirming the same. Sources close to Vonn and Woods later revealed that the duo were indeed friends at first, and they slowly turned their alliance into a relationship.

The power couple dated until May 2015. In an interview, Lindsey Vonn once revealed that they decided to split due to their incredibly hectic lives. Athletes spend a majority of their time apart from their significant others, which can often lead to differences. Vonn later addressed her breakup with Tiger Woods in her memoir, titled 'Rise.'

Diving into details about the complications of the relationship, Vonn said that it was difficult to date anyone in the public eye as she wanted to lead a private life. Following her breakup with Woods, Vonn got engaged to PK Subban. However, the duo split in 2020 after three years.

Despite the breakup, Vonn revealed that she and Woods remain good friends. Following Woods’ horror car crash in Los Angeles back in February 2021, Vonn expressed her relief at the recovery of the ace golfer, saying:

"We are friends, and of course, I'm happy that he is back and healthy."

Who is Tiger Woods dating now?

Woods met his now-girlfriend Erica Herman in 2017. The duo began dating in 2018 and now live together with Sam and Charlie.

Herman, who is in the restaurant industry, has worked at The Woods Jupiter - Woods' restaurant. Herman has never been married and does not have any kids. It is pertinent to note that Woods’ current relationship with Herman, which has lasted for four years, is the golfer's longest relationship since his divorce.

