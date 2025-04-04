When Phil Mickelson revealed his secret technique to win The Masters by hitting "bombs"

As the 2025 Masters approaches, Phil Mickelson prepares to return to the site of some of his greatest triumphs. Augusta National Golf Course has seen Mickelson win three green jackets, including his first ever major title in 2004.

Mickelson won his last green jacket in 2010, though he's played well at the venue in the years since. In 2019, while driving up Magnolia Lane at Augusta National, Mickelson recorded a video for his social media in which he discussed his strategy at Augusta National. In a video, Mickelson was heard saying:

"Weeknd at The Masters, driving up Magnolia lane. There's nothing better than being in contention on the weekend at The Masters."

Phil Mickelson then discussed his strategy during the 2019 Masters at the esteemed venue.

"Wearing all black, being aggressive, hitting bombs. I got to 125.1 clubhead speed last night. I haven't done that I think in my life. Why is that important? Well because when Dave Pelz ran an analysis of improving eveyr statistical category by 10%, every category led to lower scores except longer drives."

"There was only one course in the world where longer drives equated to lower scores. That's right, Augusta National. So, the reason is the shelves are so small where the pins are that you've got to hit bombs off the tee to be able to get to those small sections and that's what I'm gonna do today," Mickelson added.

Augusta National is known for its difficult greens and pin positions. In the video, Mickelson argued that the closer you are to the green off the tee, the easier it is for you to hit your approach shot on the same shelf at the pin.

Phil Mickelson's form heading into the 2025 Masters?

Phil Mickelson at LIV Golf Singapore 2025 (via Getty)

The 54-year-old is currently playing in LIV Golf Miami at Trump National Doral, ahead of the Masters next week. The six-time major champion has played well in the first three events he's played in 2025.

Phil Mickelson's best performance this year came at LIV Golf Hong Kong in early March, in which he almost captured his first career LIV Golf victory. He finished in solo third place, four shots behind winner Sergio Garcia.

The following week, Mickelson finished tied for 19th at LIV Golf Singapore. At his first LIV Golf event this year, Mickelson finished tied for 23rd place in LIV Golf Adelaide.

Phil Mickelson has played well at Augusta National in recent years. In 2023, he finished tied for second place, four shots behind winner Jon Rahm. Mickelson fired a final round seven-under-par 65. He finished T43 in the 2024 edition and will aim to improve that record next week.

