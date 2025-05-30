When Phil Mickelson revealed who would win if he played Tiger Woods in a circumstance unfavorable for both

Phil Mickelson had once revealed during an interview as to who would win a game of golf between him and Tiger Woods, if the duo played with their non-dominant hands.

Mickelson, popularly known as Lefty, is one of the very few left-handed golfers currently playing. The six-time Major winner was naturally right-handed, however, started playing golf left-handed mirroring his father's swing, who was right-handed.

During an interview in 2006, Mickelson was asked who would win in a round of golf if he played right-handed against Tiger Woods, who would play as a left-hander. Phil Mickelson answered the question quite neutrally, saying:

"I don't know. I've never seen him hit it left handed. And I am far below, below-average right handed."

Mickelson continued:

"So you know he (Tiger Woods) might. Although i haven't seen him, it would be tough for me to say that I would win that."

Mickelson had donned his coveted green jacket after his second Masters win in 2006, where Tiger Woods tied for third.

When he was asked whom he would pick to play a round of golf with among any historical golf figures, Mickelson chose Ben Hogan or Bobby Jones, stating:

"The reason is, I never met those two men and they're very mystical figures to me. I'd love to be able to spend a round of golf with them."

Phil Mickelson won the 2006 Masters Tournament with a seven-under-par score. He also went on to win the Major title again four years later in 2010.

How did Phil Mickelson perform at his last tournament?

The LIV golfer's last appearance was at the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, where he failed to cut. Phil Mickelson shot a nine-over-par score to join half of the LIV contingent to miss the cut at the Major event.

Mickelson failed to make it past the second round at the first Major of the year in Augusta as well, as he carded a five-over-par score.

Phil Mickelson at the 2025 Masters Tournament - Source: Getty

The 54-year-old golfer has not had a great season on the LIV Golf League so far. Although his solo third place at the LIV Hong Kong in March became his best finish to date since he joined the Saudi-backed league in 2022. He also came close to winning a title at Miami this year, where he finished in sixth place.

Apart from missing the inaugural event of the season in Riyadh, Mickelson has played the rest of the six LIV events this year.

At the last tournament held in Korea, he ended up in 50th place.

Phil Mickelson along with his team, Hyflyers GC are yet to claim a title on the LIV Golf League.

