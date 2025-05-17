8 LIV Golfers who missed the cut at the PGA Championship 2025 feat. Phil Mickelson

The second round of the 2025 PGA Championship has been concluded. Out of the 16 LIV Golfers who teed off in the tournament, eight missed the cut, and eight will proceed into moving day.

Some of the LIV Golfers who missed the 2025 PGA Championship cut include Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, and Dustin Johnson.

Let’s discuss their performances at the prestigious tournament.

LIV Golfers who missed the 2025 PGA Championship cut

#1 Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson - Image Source: Imagn

45-time PGA Tour winner Phil Mickelson has not won a major championship since 2021. He won the PGA Championship for the second time in 2021 but has not been able to secure another victory since then.

This year, Mickelson finished his first two rounds at Quail Hollow Club with nine-over 51, missing the cut line of one-over.

#2 Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka - Image Source: Imagn

American golfer Brooks Koepka is the LIV Golf player with the most victories in the PGA Championship. He won the tournament in 2018, 2019, and 2023 and has five major championship titles.

Koepka’s two rounds at Quail Hollow Club were riddled with bogeys and double bogeys. He shot a total of six birdies across 36 holes and carded nine-over 151 at the end of the first two rounds.

#3 Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson - Image Source: Imagn

Dustin Johnson has won two major championships but has yet to lift the Wanamaker Trophy at the PGA Championship. In the past, he performed spectacularly in the tournament, having secured second position in 2019 and tied for second place twice in 2020.

This year, Johnson got off to a disastrous start with seven-over 78 in his first round after shooting only one birdie. On day two, the South Carolina-born golfer carded five-over 76, bringing his total to 12-over 154.

#4 Patrick Reed

Patrick Reed - Image Source: Imagn

Nine-time PGA Tour winner Patrick Reed won the Masters Tournament in 2018 and placed T2 in the PGA Championship in 2017. This year, he placed third in the Masters Tournament but fared way worse at Quail Hollow Club after a disastrous finish.

Reed shot five bogeys and four birdies in his first round and four bogeys and a double bogey in his second round. He fired a total of four-over 146 across 36 holes and missed the cut line.

#5 Martin Kaymer

Martin Kaymer - Image Source: Imagn

In 2010, German golfer Martin Kaymer lifted the Wanamaker Trophy at the PGA Championship after scoring 11-under 277 and winning a playoff against Bubba Watson.

In 2025, Kaymer finished his two rounds with a total of eight-over 150, ending his chances at securing the title for a second time.

#6 John Catlin

John Catlin - Image Source: Imagn

Since turning pro in 2013, John Catlin has yet to secure his maiden PGA Tour title. However, he has won three events on the European Tour and six on the Asian Tour.

Catlin competed in the 2021 PGA Championship but missed the cut. Similarly, he missed the cut this year after scoring a total of three-over 145.

#7 Dean Burmester

Dean Burmester - Image Source: Imagn

South African golfer Dean Burmester has won four events on the European Tour but has yet to win a PGA Tour event. So far, his best result in the PGA Championship is a T12 finish, which was last year.

This year, the LIV golfer carded six-over 148 across 36 holes at Quail Hollow Club and will not be in the field going into the third round.

#8 Cameron Smith

Cameron Smith - Image Source: Imagn

Cameron Smith’s journey at the 2025 PGA Championship came to an end after he scored seven-over 78 in his first round and made even par in his second round.

The Australian golfer won the Open Championship in 2022 and placed T9 at the PGA Championship in 2023. He also competed in the 2025 Masters at Augusta National but missed the cut.

