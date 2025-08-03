When Samuel L. Jackson said Donald Trump cheated during their game at Trump National Golf Club

  • home icon
By Pravashis Biswas
Published Aug 03, 2025 17:13 GMT
Donald Trump (on left) and Samuel L. Jackson (on right) / Source: Getty Images

Donald Trump is an avid golf fan and is often spotted at the course playing. There was a time when the US President was accused of cheating at his beloved sport by Hollywood actor Samuel L. Jackson.

While appearing on "Late Night with Seth Myers" in January 2016, Jackson made a claim that Trump cheated at golf. The actor said:

“We clearly saw him hit a ball into a lake at Trump National [Golf Course], and his caddie told him he found it… he just took off running and next thing we know he says ‘I got it Mr. Trump!’”
Not long after, Jackson reportedly received a bill from Trump National, which he claimed were dues for a club he had no idea he was a member of. He said to Rhapsody Magazine (via Sport Bible):

“It’s funny—last week or so, I actually got a bill from Trump National Golf Club. And I haven’t been there in four or five years, so I had my assistant call. They said it was for membership dues. And I said, ‘I’m not a member,’ and they said, ‘Yeah, you are—you have a member number’. Apparently he’d made me a member of one of his golf clubs, and I didn’t even know it!”
Being an avid golfer, Donald Trump has opened multiple golf courses under the name Trump National. His recent endeavours include a brand new course at Aberdeen following his trip to Scotland.

Trump also owns the historical Trump Turnberry at South Ayrshire, which has been the home to three Open Championships till date. However, the venue has not been part of the rotation since 2009.

In addition, Trump also appeared on Bryson DeChambeau's popular YouTube series Break 50 ahead of the US Presidential election in 2024. The LIV Golf star was also present at Trump's inauguration ceremony a few months later.

It is worth noting that the claims made by the Pulp Fiction actor were not received well by Donald Trump.

When Donald Trump fired back at Samuel L. Jackson's accusations

Donal Trump has played golf with many celebrities over the years. His golf outings have featured famed cricketers, politicians, artists and even popular golfers and golf legends like Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus.

Following Samuel L. Jackson's public claims of his alleged behavior on the golf course, Donald Trump did not hold back.

In January 2016, US President claimed on his X (previously Twitter) timeline that he had never played golf with the Django Unchained actor. Trump wrote:

"I don’t know @SamuelLJackson, to best of my knowledge haven't played golf w/him & think he does too many TV commercials—boring. Not a fan."
Although Trump rejected the claims made by Jackson, his golfing was recently under the spotlight again following his outing at Scotland. A clip also emerged where one of Trump's caddies was spotted seemingly moving a ball near the edge of a bunker.

Pravashis Biswas

Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.

With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.

A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
