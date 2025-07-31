Triple H to join Donald Trump at White House for big decision

WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, will be joining US President Donald Trump at the White House for a major decision. The connection between Trump and The Game goes way back, thanks to WWE, with The 14-time World Champion also celebrating the arrival of 2025 with Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago.

Now, CNN is reporting that Triple H will join other professional athletes at the White House on Thursday, as Donald Trump will sign an executive order to expand his council on sports, fitness, and nutrition.

The order is aimed at reestablishing the Presidential Fitness Test in public schools, according to White House officials.

“President Trump wants every young American to have the opportunity to emphasize healthy, active lifestyles, creating a culture of strength and excellence for years to come,” said White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. [H/T CNN]

The event on July 31 will be held in the Roosevelt Room. It will see Triple H accompanied by various athletes from other sports. Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, golfer Bryson DeChambeau, former New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor, and LPGA golfer Annika Sorenstam will be among the attendees.

Notably, the order was abolished in 2012, but now Trump is set to revive it, with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. overseeing it.

The Game's presence in the ceremony at the White House underlines the growing influence of WWE beyond the squared circle.

Triple H praised Donald Trump's strategy

During an interview on Flagrant in April, Triple H praised Donald Trump for his strategy. He said that Trump's charisma as a public speaker is undeniable.

"I think Trump's ability as an orator, as like him or hate him the way he does it. But he's charismatic in so many ways. I think he likes getting under people's skin...Yeah it's just amazing in his genius and it worked in our business, he said. [From 2:00:47-2:01:11]

The ties between Trump and WWE kept growing over the years, and the White House invitation to The Game is another example of this strong partnership.

