"He was the real deal" - U.S. President Donald Trump comments on Hulk Hogan's death

United States President Donald Trump has commented on the passing of Hulk Hogan. He reflected on their friendship and spoke about the kind of man the WWE Hall of Famer was.

Ad

The Hulkster passed away at his home in Clearwater, Florida, a week ago due to cardiac arrest. He was 71 years old. WWE held a 10-bell salute for him on SmackDown, RAW, and NXT. He's widely regarded as one of, if not the greatest, wrestling superstar of all time.

U.S. President Donald Trump commented on Hulk Hogan's passing while speaking to the press. He said the WWE Legend was a great person and they were always friends.

Ad

Trending

"He was a great guy. He was an unbelievable showman. I’ll tell you what—he really was a physical specimen. Because you could be a good showman, but if you’re not a physical specimen, it’s not going to work. You’ve got to go into another line. But I’ve watched him lift 350-pound men over his head and throw them out of the ring. He was the real deal," said Trump.

Ad

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

He added:

"You know, we’ve always been friends. But he wasn’t a political guy, and in the last three years, I’d say, he became really political. And he said, ‘I’m so angry at myself for not doing it earlier.’ He was happy, but, you know, he took a beating. When you look at the life that they lived—he would wrestle sometimes 200 times a year... He was a great man. He was an incredible gentleman, and he was really a great friend—and he was a great friend of MAGA.” (H/T NoDQ.com)

Ad

You can check out the video below:

Ad

Vince Russo explains why Hulk Hogan always wanted to be World Champion

Speaking to Sportskeeda host Mac Davis, Vince Russo explained that Hulk Hogan always wanted to be world champion because it guaranteed him television time and payday.

"Hulk was paid if he was on television, so Hulk knew, 'If I have that belt, they gotta put me on TV,'" Russo said. "He's a businessman. He knows. So, he was always trying to get the belt, and it was time [in 2000] to put the belt on somebody else."

Ad

Hulk Hogan held a world title in WWE, WCW, and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new! Know More