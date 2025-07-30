  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WCW
  • Vince Russo explains real reason why Hulk Hogan always wanted to be World Champion (Exclusive)

Vince Russo explains real reason why Hulk Hogan always wanted to be World Champion (Exclusive)

By Danny Hart
Published Jul 30, 2025 16:44 GMT
Eric Bischoff (left) and Hulk Hogan (right) [Image Credit: wwe.com]
Eric Bischoff (left) and Hulk Hogan (right) [Image Credit: wwe.com]

Hulk Hogan held the WCW World Heavyweight Championship six times. Vince Russo, the company's head writer in 1999 and 2000, recently disclosed details about The Hulkster's mindset regarding title reigns.

Ad

Hogan had already established himself as wrestling's biggest attraction when he joined WCW in 1994. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer had more freedom than most WCW talents after being given creative control as part of his contract. However, he also knew he had to appear on television frequently to receive more money.

Russo spoke to Sportskeeda host Mac Davis about Hogan's life after the wrestling icon's death at the age of 71. Addressing their time together in WCW, the veteran writer claimed finances played a major role in the wrestler's title pursuits.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Hulk was paid if he was on television, so Hulk knew, 'If I have that belt, they gotta put me on TV,'" Russo said. "He's a businessman. He knows. So he was always trying to get the belt, and it was time [in 2000] to put the belt on somebody else." [7:53 – 8:17]

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

youtube-cover
Ad

In the video above, Russo told a story about the exact moment he realized Hulk Hogan would never trust his creative decisions.

Vince Russo's take on Hulk Hogan's preferential treatment in WCW

In the 1980s and early 1990s, Hulk Hogan headlined eight of the first nine WrestleMania events. He also made a name for himself outside of the wrestling business by appearing in movies and television shows.

Ad
Ad

While they did not always see eye-to-eye, Vince Russo never had issues with Hogan influencing his WCW storylines:

"I didn't have a problem with Hulk playing his creative card. That's on WCW. WCW gave him creative control. What's he gonna say? 'No, I don't want it.' I never blamed him for that." [6:51 – 7:04]

Later in the episode, Russo told the full story behind Hogan's attempt to sue him after their controversial Bash at the Beach 2000 incident.

Ad

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

About the author
Danny Hart

Danny Hart

Twitter icon

Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.

Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.

When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Danny Hart
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications