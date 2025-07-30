Vince Russo explains real reason why Hulk Hogan always wanted to be World Champion (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan held the WCW World Heavyweight Championship six times. Vince Russo, the company's head writer in 1999 and 2000, recently disclosed details about The Hulkster's mindset regarding title reigns.Hogan had already established himself as wrestling's biggest attraction when he joined WCW in 1994. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer had more freedom than most WCW talents after being given creative control as part of his contract. However, he also knew he had to appear on television frequently to receive more money.Russo spoke to Sportskeeda host Mac Davis about Hogan's life after the wrestling icon's death at the age of 71. Addressing their time together in WCW, the veteran writer claimed finances played a major role in the wrestler's title pursuits.&quot;Hulk was paid if he was on television, so Hulk knew, 'If I have that belt, they gotta put me on TV,'&quot; Russo said. &quot;He's a businessman. He knows. So he was always trying to get the belt, and it was time [in 2000] to put the belt on somebody else.&quot; [7:53 – 8:17]In the video above, Russo told a story about the exact moment he realized Hulk Hogan would never trust his creative decisions.Vince Russo's take on Hulk Hogan's preferential treatment in WCWIn the 1980s and early 1990s, Hulk Hogan headlined eight of the first nine WrestleMania events. He also made a name for himself outside of the wrestling business by appearing in movies and television shows.While they did not always see eye-to-eye, Vince Russo never had issues with Hogan influencing his WCW storylines:&quot;I didn't have a problem with Hulk playing his creative card. That's on WCW. WCW gave him creative control. What's he gonna say? 'No, I don't want it.' I never blamed him for that.&quot; [6:51 – 7:04]Later in the episode, Russo told the full story behind Hogan's attempt to sue him after their controversial Bash at the Beach 2000 incident.Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.