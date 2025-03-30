When Tiger Woods' 2019 Masters win was called the "greatest comeback ever" by a $ 3.6 B-worth NBA legend

Tiger Woods' 2019 Masters victory is regarded as one of the best wins of his career. The legendary NBA star Michael Jordan, whose net worth is $3.6 billion (as per Celebrity Net Worth), went a step ahead and called it the greatest comeback ever while talking to The Athletic.

Woods won his first major championship since 2008 as he struggled with injuries and many other personal issues.

"I never thought he’d get back physically,” Jordan said. "He didn’t think he’d get back physically. But he did it. No one expected him to be back the way he is now. He’s probably the only person who believed he could get back."

"To me, that’s a major accomplishment. To me, it’s unbelievable. Mentally, you always think you can. But you can’t answer to what your body has to deal with. ... To me, it was the greatest comeback I’ve ever seen," Jordan added.

Not many people backed Tiger Woods to win the 2019 Masters as he was coming back from an injury and hadn't won a major event for more than ten years. Woods started the event on a decent note as he carded -2 for the event and was four strokes behind the lead.

He picked up the pace on day two and carded -4 for the day to remain -6 for the event and was just a stroke behind the five lead. On the moving day, Tiger Woods retained his second spot, while Francesco Molinari took the lead going into the final round.

However, on the final day, Woods used all his experience and kept his cool until the final hole to register an incredible victory in the Masters. This was Tiger's fifth green jacket and 15th major win, getting him just three behind Jack Nicklaus' 18-win record.

Is Tiger Woods competing in the 2025 Masters?

Tiger Woods is not competing in the 2025 Masters as he is struggling and still recovering from an injury. Woods recently shared a post on his social media accounts and informed that he had ruptured his Achilles, making it difficult for the 49-year-old golfer to play golf.

Hence, the five-time Masters champion will not be in the field at the Augusta National this year. Since he is a former winner, Woods has a lifetime invite to compete in the Masters. Here's the list of all past champions not in the field for the 2025 Masters.

Tommy Aaron

Charles Coody

Ben Crenshaw

Nick Faldo

Raymond Floyd

Trevor Immelman

Sandy Lyle

Larry Mize

Jack Nicklaus

Mark O'Meara

Gary Player

Craig Stadler

Tom Watson

Tiger Woods

Ian Woosnam

Fuzzy Zoeller

Meanwhile, the field has prominent names like the defending champion Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, who is looking to win his first green jacket, Bryson DeChambeau, and others.

