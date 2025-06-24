When Tiger Woods' daughter called the 15-time Major champion the Lionel Messi of golf

Tiger Woods is unquestionably one of the biggest names in the golf world. He has been likened to numerous golf greats, including Jack Nicklaus and Sam Snead. But did you know that Woods' daughter once compared his father to arguably the biggest footballer in the world, Lionel Messi? The golfer himself revealed this in a September 2017 interview.

Ad

During that time, Tiger Woods was going through a rough patch in his game. He had been winless for more than five years before eventually winning the Tour Championship in 2018. Getting back to September 2017, Bein Sports reported that Woods' daughter, who was just 10 at the time, praised him for being the GOAT.

Not only that, but the golfer said that his daughter, Sam Alexis Woods, has compared him to Lionel Messi. The 15-time Golf Major winner explained the conversation by stating:

Ad

Trending

"That's what my daughter said. I said, 'isn't it neat to be a living legend?' and she said, 'yes, we live with one!'. I never thought my kids knew what I did with golf; they thought I was the YouTube golfer. They've never really seen me in action. Most of the stuff they've watched has been on highlight packages. They've never seen what I can do."

Ad

Tiger Woods is without a doubt one of the greatest golfers of all time, having set numerous records. He and Sam Snead share the record for the most PGA Tour wins with 82. Aside from that, Woods also holds the record for the second most golf Major wins with 15 (Jack Nicklaus leads with 18 Majors).

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, also has a number of records to his credit. He has the most Ballon d'Or wins, getting the precious trophy eight times in his career so far. Aside from that, Messi also owns the record for most goals for a single club. He scored 672 goals in 778 games for Barcelona from 2004 to 2021.

Ad

Tiger Woods' son, Charlie Woods, is also a massive fan of Lionel Messi

Syndication: Palm Beach Post - Source: Imagn

Tiger Woods' link with Lionel Messi does not end with Woods' daughter. Interestingly, Woods' son, Charlie Woods, used to be a huge Barcelona and Messi supporter. During 2017, the golfer even met some of the team's key players and posted photos with players like Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.

Ad

Here's a look:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tiger Woods even revealed that his son likes Messi while discussing this photo in an interview. Charlie used to play a lot of FIFA and would always play as Messi. The golfer stated:

"That's his idol [Messi]. He plays FIFA all the time and is always Messi. It's pretty neat to see my kids in awe like that. I thought it was really neat to have them back in the locker room to meet [Luis] Suarez and a few other guys in the team. It was a really surreal moment to sit back and watch my kids really appreciate it."

Tiger Woods is currently out of action due to a major injury, and his return date is uncertain.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More