When will Justin Thomas resume play at 3M Open on Friday? Golfer's tee times explored

Justin Thomas finished in the T46 position following the first round of the 3M Open Championship on Thursday, July 27. He played a round of 69 after making three birdies and one bogey to score 2 under.

Thomas will enter the next round six strokes behind the opening-round leader Lee Hodges, who played a bogey-free round on Thursday to score under 8. He will resume his game at the 3M Open on Friday, July 28 at 8:29 am ET with Joel Dahmen and Gary Woodland.

The tournament will start at 7:45 am ET with Ben Martin taking the first shot of the day alongside Kevin Streelman and Taylor Montgomery on the 10th hole. Cody Gribble, Beau Hossler, and Tyson Alexander will also be in action on the first tee.

Hideki Matsuyama played impressively amazingly in the opening round securing the second spot alongside Streelman, Tyler Duncan, and Brandt Snedeker. He made seven birdies on Thursday, to finish just one stroke behind the leader.

Matsuyama will pair up with Sepp Straka and Tony Finau for the second round of the 3M Open and will resume his game at 1:54 pm ET on the 10th hole.

3M Open Friday tee times

Here are the 3M Open Friday tee times:

Tee No. 1

7:45 a.m. – Cody Gribble, Beau Hossler, Tyson Alexander

7:56 a.m. – Cameron Percy, Eric Cole, Dylan Wu

8:07 a.m. – Matt NeSmith, Carson Young, Kevin Yu

8:18 a.m. – J.J. Spaun, Garrick Higgo, Lanto Griffin

8:29 a.m. – Trey Mullinax, Chad Ramey, Andrew Landry

8:40 a.m. – Robert Streb, Brian Gay, Charley Hoffman

8:51 a.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Greyson Sigg, Davis Thompson

9:02 a.m. – Ryan Armour, Aaron Rai, David Lipsky

9:13 a.m. – Ryan Palmer, Adam Long, Ben Taylor

9:24 a.m. – Jason Dufner, Peter Malnati, Harry Higgs

9:35 a.m. – MJ Daffue, Brandon Matthews, Kevin Roy

9:46 a.m. – Carl Yuan, Matti Schmid, Kaito Onishi

9:57 a.m. – Nicolai Hojgaard, Daniel Gale, Preston Summerhays (a)

1:10 p.m. – Zac Blair, Harry Hall, Paul Haley II

1:21 p.m. – Mark Hubbard, Henrik Norlander, Justin Suh

1:32 p.m. – Adam Hadwin, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Fox

1:43 p.m. – Nick Hardy, Billy Horschel, Tom Hoge

1:54 p.m. – Sepp Straka, Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama

2:05 p.m. – Vincent Norrman, Mackenzie Hughes, Sungjae Im

2:16 p.m. – Nico Echavarria, Cam Davis, Jim Herman

2:27 p.m. – Brian Stuard, Alex Noren, Sam Stevens

2:38 p.m. – Grayson Murray, Nick Watney, Brandon Wu

2:49 p.m. – Aaron Baddeley, Chesson Hadley, Callum Tarren

3:00 p.m. – Martin Trainer, Lee Hodges, Justin Lower

3:11 p.m. – Augusto Núñez, Kyle Westmoreland, Frankie Capan III

3:22 p.m. – Scott Harrington, Trevor Werbylo, Thomas Lehman

Tee No. 10

7:45 a.m. – Ben Martin, Kevin Streelman, Taylor Montgomery

7:56 a.m. – Satoshi Kodaira, Chad Collins, Hank Lebioda

8:07 a.m. – Nate Lashley, C.T. Pan, Harrison Endycott

8:18 a.m. – K.H. Lee, Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala

8:29 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen, Gary Woodland

8:40 a.m. – Emiliano Grillo, J.T. Poston, Cameron Champ

8:51 a.m. – Will Gordon, Andrew Novak, Austin Smotherman

9:02 a.m. – Scott Piercy, Brice Garnett, David Hearn

9:13 a.m. – Patton Kizzire, Austin Cook, Sean O’Hair

9:24 a.m. – Michael Kim, Kevin Chappell, Jonathan Byrd

9:35 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Ryan Moore, Alex Gaugert

9:46 a.m. – Ludvig Aberg, Peter Kuest, Ryan Gerard

9:57 a.m. – Trevor Cone, Tano Goya, Derek Hitchner

1:10 p.m. – Jimmy Walker, Kelly Kraft, Kramer Hickok

1:21 p.m. – Sam Ryder, Doug Ghim, Ben Griffin

1:32 p.m. – Robby Shelton, Austin Eckroat, S.H. Kim

1:43 p.m. – Matt Wallace, Chez Reavie, Lucas Glover

1:54 p.m. – Ryan Brehm, Richy Werenski, Matt Kuchar

2:05 p.m. – Adam Svensson, Stewart Cink, Brandt Snedeker

2:16 p.m. – Martin Laird, Tyler Duncan, Keith Mitchell

2:27 p.m. – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Doc Redman, Matthias Schwab

2:38 p.m. – Troy Merritt, James Hahn, Max McGreevy

2:49 p.m. – Dylan Frittelli, Russell Knox, Taylor Pendrith

3:00 p.m. – Kevin Tway, S.Y. Noh, Zecheng Dou

3:11 p.m. – Brent Grant, Noah Hofman, Sam Bennett

3:22 p.m. – Michael Gligic, Eric Rolland, Caleb VanArragon (a)