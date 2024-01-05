When will Sahith Theegala tee off on Friday at The Sentry 2024? Tee time and pairing explored

Sahith Theegala took the solo lead on Day 1 of The Sentry 2024. The American golfer recorded a 9-under 64, with ten birdies and one bogey, to take a single-shot lead in the opening round. Theegala made six straight birdies to start the back nine on Thursday.

He finished the round with a birdie on the par-4, 18th to beat the likes of Collin Morikawa, Camilo Villegas, Sungjae Im, Jason Day and Viktor Hovland, who shared T2. The leader will return to the Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course field for Round 2 on Friday.

Theegala will take the first tee at 2:21 pm ET alongside Wyndham Clark and Sam Burns. The golfer will follow the pairing of Taylor Moore, Andrew Putnam and Justin Rose. Needless to say, the 26-year-old will be looking to hold on to the lead despite pressure from players like Morikawa and Scottie Scheffler.

The Sentry 2024 Round 2 tee times

Round 2 of The Sentry 2024 will tee off at 12:45 pm ET. The pairing of Nico Echavarria and Matt Wallace will take the first tee, while the Keegan Bradley, Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick trio wait for their turn at 12:57 pm.

Theegala’s grouping will be followed by the pairing of Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland and Jordan Spieth. The featured group will tee off at 2:33 pm.

Listed below are the Friday tee times for The Sentry 2024:

1st tee

12:45 pm - Nico Echavarria, Matt Wallace

12:57 pm - Keegan Bradley, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick

1:09 pm - Akshay Bhatia, Nick Taylor, Cam Davis

1:21 pm - Vincent Norrman, Chris Kirk, Brendon Todd

1:33 pm - Lucas Glover, Sungjae Im, Adam Hadwin

1:45 pm - Adam Svensson, Kurt Kitayama, Emiliano Grillo

1:57 pm - Erik van Rooyen, Jason Day, Corey Conners

2:09 pm - Taylor Moore, Andrew Putnam, Justin Rose

2:21 pm - Sam Burns, Sahith Theegala, Wyndham Clark

2:33 pm - Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland

2:51 pm - Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Tom Kim

3:03 pm - Brian Harman, Eric Cole, Camilo Villegas

3:15 pm - Seamus Power, Adam Schenk, Lee Hodges

3:27 pm - Luke List, Davis Riley, Hideki Matsuyama

3:39 pm - Nick Hardy, Russell Henley, Sepp Straka

3:51 pm - Patrick Rodgers, Tom Hoge, Byeong Hun An

4:03 pm - Denny McCarthy, J.T. Poston, Mackenzie Hughes

4:15 pm - Si Woo Kim, Cameron Young, Harris English

4:27 pm - Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay

4:39 pm - Max Homa, Ludvig Aberg, Rickie Fowler

It is pertinent to note that the PGA Tour season-opener The Sentry doesn’t have Friday cuts. Theegala will have to fend off the 59-player field - consisting of Tour winners and the top 50 in the 2023 FedEx Cup - to claim victory on Sunday.