When will Tiger Woods play again? Schedule explored

Tiger Woods has not played on the PGA Tour since The Open Championship last summer. He missed the cut and has not been in a tournament since. He had to have surgery for a microdecompression on his spine, though he did return to play the unofficial PNC Championship with his son.

That, combined with recent appearances on TGL, alludes to the fact that Woods is apparently healthy enough to play right now. He has said in the past that his body can't handle weekly events. He had trouble last year with his plan to appear monthly.

The speculation is that Woods will return to the PGA Tour at his own event, the Genesis Invitational. However, this is not confirmed. He has not yet committed to the field for that event. It will be this month, starting February 13. Woods still has time to commit to it, and if he does, it will have been over two months since he played a tournament.

If he does not, then he can target other upcoming events. The Mexico Open and Cognizant Classic will close out February. If he misses those, he'd probably play the Players Championship in March. He said last year he wanted to play that event as one of his monthly outings.

That tournament, which Woods can get into thanks to a special exemption for Signature Events just for the 82-time champion, will be played March 13-16. Before that is the Arnold Palmer Invitational, another Signature event.

Tiger Woods discussed moving Genesis Invitational

Whether or not he plays at the tournament, Tiger Woods will be at the Genesis Invitational as the host. The event will not be in its usual location, though. The LA wildfires forced a move to Torrey Pines.

Woods said via the PGA Tour that it was important to keep the tournament in the area, preferably on the West Coast, while also being sensitive to all the victims that have suffered from the fires.

“There were so many different options out on the table, and we were trying to be understanding to all the victims that these fires have caused, has brought to them.” Tiger Woods said.

He went on to say he's glad it ended up staying in Southern California:

“Everyone who was born and raised out in Southern Cal can all relate to the fires. It's a difficult situation, and we want to be very sensitive to that. I think because we're in Southern California, I think we're able to – I think we're going to be able to raise more money for all the losses that have incurred.”

It is currently unclear if Woods is going to add himself to the field for the event. Last year, he started the event but had to withdraw during the first round.

