When will Tiger Woods play next? A look at the golfer's plans for 2023

Tiger Woods was met with an unfortunate car accident in February 2021. The severe leg injuries he suffered as a result of that forced him to hit a pause in his professional golfing career. The journey of recovery has been an arduous one for Woods.

The golfing legend hit the green 14 months after his accident to play in the Masters Championship in July 2022. The Genesis Invitational 2023, which took place in February 16-19, is the first professional tournament he's played since then. He was absent from the PGA Tour for seven months before his long awaited return to the tour under par, tying for 45th place at the Genesis Invitational.

The omniscient question now is when he will be playing again. As expected, the reporters enquired about his professional plans for this year in the press conference that took place after the tournament had concluded.

Tiger Woods plans on playing all 4 Majors in 2023

Tiger Woods at The Genesis Invitational - after a putt at the 18th green in the final round

"Competitively, I don't know. Each and every year from here going forward is playing all the majors. I am not going to play too much more than that, my body, leg and my back won't allow me to play much more than that anymore," said Woods.

He continued:

"That was my goal last year, and I was able to play three of the four. This year hopefully I could play all four and this will be my schedule going forward because of the limitations I have."

This would imply that he will be playing in the Masters Championship hosted by the Augusta National Golf Club, which will be commencing on April 6, 2023. He may also be playing in the U.S. Open Championship, which shall commence on August 28, 2023, and, the Open Championship, which is scheduled to start on July 20, 2023.

The Genesis Invitational 2023 was hosted by Tiger Woods at the Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, California. The Riviera Country Club's golf course is seemingly close to his heart as he had his debut on the PGA Tour on this golf course and has now leveled up to be the host of the tournament.

"This tournament means a lot to not only myself but my family and my foundation. To be able to go from my PGA Tour debut, you could say, to now being the host of this event, I would never of foreseen that," said Woods to CBS.

He continued,

"I am very lucky, and very thankful - thankful for all the players for coming out and playing this week. Genesis, all of the people that are part of the golf club, it just makes it so much more special. Even look back at all of those memories as a 16-year-old little kid to see where I am at now."

