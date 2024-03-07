Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club in China will host the 2024 Blue Bay LPGA event from March 7 to 10. After a five-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this tournament is making its comeback and is set to feature a field of 108 players.

Situated 215 kilometers south of Haiku airport on the southeast coast of Hainan island, the Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club boasts a remarkable 18-hole layout that spans 7,555 yards from the championship tees. Designed by Mark Hollinger of JMP Golf Design, the course showcases a tropical links-style design, incorporating the beauty of the nearby sea with sandy waste areas, wooden sleeper bunkers, palm trees and bougainvillea landscape plantings.

The Blue Bay Golf Club is renowned for its firm and fast playing conditions, thanks to the paspalum grass that covers the entire course from tee to green. Being located in a windy coastal region, the course presents a challenge that demands players to employ bump and run approach shots.

Having previously hosted the Blue Bay LPGA tournament from 2014 to 2018, the venue has established a rich history. Each year, a different golfer from a different country emerged victorious, highlighting the international nature of the competition. The tournament offers a purse of $2.2 million, attracting top players from around the world.

The upcoming 2024 Blue Bay LPGA promises to showcase some of the world's best golfers vying for the title. The field includes 14 of the top 50 players in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings, featuring notable names such as Lilia Vu, Celine Boutier, Minjee Lee, Lydia Ko and defending champion Gaby Lopez. Japanese golfer Ayaka Furue will also be among the contenders aiming to secure the title.

The Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club provides a picturesque setting for the tournament, with its coastal location and meticulously maintained course. The lush fairways, strategically placed bunkers and breathtaking views contribute to an exceptional playing experience for both players and spectators.

More about 2024 Blue Bay LPGA

As the 2024 Blue Bay LPGA commences, golf enthusiasts can eagerly anticipate witnessing top-class golfing action and the crowning of a new champion.

Previous winners of the Blue Bay LPGA include Gaby López from Mexico in 2018, Shanshan Feng from China in 2017, Minjee Lee from Australia in 2016, Sei-Young Kim from South Korea in 2015 and Lee-Anne Pace from South Africa in 2014. Each of these talented golfers demonstrated their prowess and emerged victorious.

The 2024 Blue Bay LPGA promises to captivate golf enthusiasts with its return to Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club in China. With its stunning course design, remarkable playing conditions and an impressive lineup of players, this tournament is sure to deliver an exciting and memorable experience for all involved.