Where is the 2024 Memorial Tournament being held? All you need to know about the venue

The 2024 Memorial Tournament is set to start this week at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio from June 6 to 9. The tournament has a total purse worth $20 million and there are also 550 FedEx Cup points up for grabs.
The Memorial Tournament is played every year at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Despite the land being acquired in 1966, construction of the course began only in 1972. The 220-acre golf course also features an 11-acre driving range. The tournament has been dedicated to celebrating Memorial Day since 1976.
Here's a look at the scoring average at each hole recorded from 1976 to 2019.
Over time, the course has undergone several renovations that included yardage extensions, new bunkers, and water hazards. All the greens on the course were renovated in 2020 with new grass and new green locations.
The Memorial Tournament is hosted by golf legend, Jack Nicklaus. According to the Memorial, the event has "three goals in mind." They are:
"To honor the memory of individuals living and deceased who have distinguished themselves in the game of golf. To showcase the world's best golfers competing on one of the most challenging venues in the world for the enjoyment of spectators. To benefit many Greater Columbus Charities in alliance with the Nicklaus Children's Healthcare Foundation , Nationwide Children's Hospital , Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation and numerous other local organizations."
2024 Memorial Tournament Field List
Here is the current field list for the 2024 Memorial Tournament along with updates that stand correct as of June 4. The players entering the event via the Aon Next 10 have been finalized after the conclusion of the 2024 RBC Canadian Open on June 2.
As of June 4, the field list sits at 73 players:
Monday, June 3
Jackson Koivun (in) Sponsor exemption - Unrestricted
Robert MacIntyre (out) WD after the deadline
Sunday, June 2
Alex Noren (in) Sponsor exemption - Members not otherwise exempt
Top 50 on prior year's FedExCup
Viktor Hovland
Xander Schauffele
Wyndham Clark
Rory McIlroy
Patrick Cantlay
Collin Morikawa
Scottie Scheffler
Tommy Fleetwood
Matt Fitzpatrick
Sam Burns
Max Homa
Keegan Bradley
Adam Schenk
Russell Henley
Sepp Straka
Rickie Fowler
Lucas Glover
Tony Finau
Si Woo Kim
Tom Kim
Brian Harman
Sungjae Im
Nick Taylor
Corey Conners
Jordan Spieth
Jason Day
Emiliano Grillo
Taylor Moore
Sahith Theegala
Chris Kirk
Denny McCarthy
Justin Rose
Andrew Putnam
Kurt Kitayama
Adam Svensson
Harris English
J.T. Poston
Lee Hodges
Seamus Power
Cameron Young
Eric Cole
Byeong Hun An
Adam Hadwin
Tom Hoge
Brendon Todd
Cam Davis
Patrick Rodgers
Hideki Matsuyama
Mackenzie Hughes
Aon Next 10 (projected through the RBC Canadian Open)
Ludvig Åberg
Shane Lowry
Matthieu Pavon
Justin Thomas
Stephan Jaeger
Thomas Detry
Will Zalatoris
Akshay Bhatia
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Taylor Pendrith
Aon Swing 5
Robert MacIntyre
Davis Riley
Ben Griffin
Chris Gotterup
Victor Perez
Current-year tournament winners, not including Additional Events
Nick Dunlap
Austin Eckroat
Peter Malnati
Jake Knapp
Sponsor exemptions
Matt Kuchar
Brandt Snedeker
Billy Horschel