Where is the 2024 Memorial Tournament being held? All you need to know about the venue

The 2024 Memorial Tournament is set to start this week at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio from June 6 to 9. The tournament has a total purse worth $20 million and there are also 550 FedEx Cup points up for grabs.

The Memorial Tournament is played every year at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Despite the land being acquired in 1966, construction of the course began only in 1972. The 220-acre golf course also features an 11-acre driving range. The tournament has been dedicated to celebrating Memorial Day since 1976.

Here's a look at the scoring average at each hole recorded from 1976 to 2019.

Hole Par Yards Average Rank 1 4 490 4.127 8 2 4 459 4.155 6 3 4 392 4.059 14 4 3 210 3.157 5 5 5 547 4.740 17 6 4 455 4.088 12 7 5 592 4.764 16 8 3 200 3.083 13 9 4 417 4.110 9 OUT 36 3,762 10 4 472 4.163 3 11 5 588 4.896 15 12 3 180 3.149 7 13 4 455 4.103 10 14 4 360 4.098 11 15 5 561 4.692 18 16 3 220 3.164 2 17 4 503 4.163 3 18 4 484 4.247 1 IN 36 3,823 TOTAL 72 7,585

Over time, the course has undergone several renovations that included yardage extensions, new bunkers, and water hazards. All the greens on the course were renovated in 2020 with new grass and new green locations.

The Memorial Tournament is hosted by golf legend, Jack Nicklaus. According to the Memorial, the event has "three goals in mind." They are:

"To honor the memory of individuals living and deceased who have distinguished themselves in the game of golf. To showcase the world's best golfers competing on one of the most challenging venues in the world for the enjoyment of spectators. To benefit many Greater Columbus Charities in alliance with the Nicklaus Children's Healthcare Foundation , Nationwide Children's Hospital , Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation and numerous other local organizations."

2024 Memorial Tournament Field List

Here is the current field list for the 2024 Memorial Tournament along with updates that stand correct as of June 4. The players entering the event via the Aon Next 10 have been finalized after the conclusion of the 2024 RBC Canadian Open on June 2.

As of June 4, the field list sits at 73 players:

Monday, June 3

Jackson Koivun (in) Sponsor exemption - Unrestricted

Robert MacIntyre (out) WD after the deadline

Sunday, June 2

Alex Noren (in) Sponsor exemption - Members not otherwise exempt

Top 50 on prior year's FedExCup

Viktor Hovland

Xander Schauffele

Wyndham Clark

Rory McIlroy

Patrick Cantlay

Collin Morikawa

Scottie Scheffler

Tommy Fleetwood

Matt Fitzpatrick

Sam Burns

Max Homa

Keegan Bradley

Adam Schenk

Russell Henley

Sepp Straka

Rickie Fowler

Lucas Glover

Tony Finau

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Brian Harman

Sungjae Im

Nick Taylor

Corey Conners

Jordan Spieth

Jason Day

Emiliano Grillo

Taylor Moore

Sahith Theegala

Chris Kirk

Denny McCarthy

Justin Rose

Andrew Putnam

Kurt Kitayama

Adam Svensson

Harris English

J.T. Poston

Lee Hodges

Seamus Power

Cameron Young

Eric Cole

Byeong Hun An

Adam Hadwin

Tom Hoge

Brendon Todd

Cam Davis

Patrick Rodgers

Hideki Matsuyama

Mackenzie Hughes

Aon Next 10 (projected through the RBC Canadian Open)

Ludvig Åberg

Shane Lowry

Matthieu Pavon

Justin Thomas

Stephan Jaeger

Thomas Detry

Will Zalatoris

Akshay Bhatia

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Taylor Pendrith

Aon Swing 5

Robert MacIntyre

Davis Riley

Ben Griffin

Chris Gotterup

Victor Perez

Current-year tournament winners, not including Additional Events

Nick Dunlap

Austin Eckroat

Peter Malnati

Jake Knapp

Sponsor exemptions

Matt Kuchar

Brandt Snedeker

Billy Horschel

