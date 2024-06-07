Where is the 2024 US Open golf tournament being played? All you need to know about the venue

After the ongoing Memorial Tournament, it's the 2024 US Open that golf fans will be looking forward to. The PGA Tour major will feature some of the biggest names in the sport including Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.
The 2024 US Open will begin on June 13th and go on till June 16th. It will be played at Pinehurst Golf and Country Club's most iconic golf course, Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina, which is considered a historic venue by golf pundits and fans.
Pinehurst No. 2 was designed by Donald Ross in 1907, and many associated with the sport consider the design to be one of the finest. The course has a challenging layout and mixes high-quality greens, strategic hazards and scenic beauty. These features make fans love seeing competitions play out at Pinehurst No. 2.
Over the years, Pinehurst No. 2 has hosted several prestigious tournaments such as The PGA Championship, the Ryder Cup and the US Open. Several professional golf legends including Ben Hogan, Sam Snead and Jack Nicklaus have made history by winning on the golf course.
A look at the ticket prices for the 2024 US Open
After his disappointing outing at the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club, Tiger Woods will make his first appearance on Pinehurst No. 2 this month when he steps onto the course to play at the 2024 US Open. This is one reason why many fans are excited to attend the event.
Several other big names will also be seen competing in the 2024 US Open at the iconic venue, making it a must-watch for fans. Here is a complete list of the ticket prices for this year's PGA Tour major.
Carolina Club
- Carolina Club 5-day ticket package: $3600 + fees
- Wednesday - Carolina Club: $450 + fees
- Thursday - Carolina Club: $750 + fees
- Friday - Carolina Club: $850 + fees
- Saturday - Carolina Club: $900 + fees
- Sunday - Carolina Club: $850 + fees
The Garden Featuring Corona Premier
- Weekly Garden Featuring Corona Premier Package: $1250 + fees
- Monday - Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $80 + fees
- Tuesday: Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $90 + fees
- Wednesday: Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $110 + fees
- Thursday - Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $260 + fees
- Friday - Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $300 + fees
- Saturday - Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $325 + fees
- Sunday - Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $300 + fees
Reserved Grandstand
- Thursday - Reserved Grandstand: $325 + fees
- Friday - Reserved Grandstand: $350 + fees
- Saturday - Reserved Grandstand: $375 + fees
- Sunday - Reserved Grandstand: $350 + fees
Gallery
- Weekly Gallery Package: $900 + fees
- Monday - Gallery Package: $65 + fees
- Tuesday - Gallery Package: $75 + fees
- Wednesday - Gallery Package: $90 + fees
- Thursday - Gallery Package: $175 + fees
- Friday - Gallery Package: $225 + fees
- Saturday - Gallery Package: $235 + fees
- Sunday - Gallery Package: $225 + fees
Trophy Club
- Monday - Trophy Club: $95 + fees
- Tuesday - Trophy Club: $100 + fees
- Wednesday - Trophy Club: Sold Out
1895 Club
- 1895 Club 5-day ticket package: Sold Out
- Wednesday - 1895 Club: $1500 + fees
- Thursday - 1895 Club: Sold Out
- Friday - 1895 Club: Sold Out
- Saturday - 1895 Club: $2500 + fees
- Sunday - 1895 Club: $2500 + fees
These tickets can be availed through the official 2024 US Open website. The website also states that once purchased, the tickets will be delivered through AXS Guest Services. Information regarding resale is also available on the website.