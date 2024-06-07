Where is the 2024 US Open golf tournament being played? All you need to know about the venue

After the ongoing Memorial Tournament, it's the 2024 US Open that golf fans will be looking forward to. The PGA Tour major will feature some of the biggest names in the sport including Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

The 2024 US Open will begin on June 13th and go on till June 16th. It will be played at Pinehurst Golf and Country Club's most iconic golf course, Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina, which is considered a historic venue by golf pundits and fans.

Pinehurst No. 2 was designed by Donald Ross in 1907, and many associated with the sport consider the design to be one of the finest. The course has a challenging layout and mixes high-quality greens, strategic hazards and scenic beauty. These features make fans love seeing competitions play out at Pinehurst No. 2.

Over the years, Pinehurst No. 2 has hosted several prestigious tournaments such as The PGA Championship, the Ryder Cup and the US Open. Several professional golf legends including Ben Hogan, Sam Snead and Jack Nicklaus have made history by winning on the golf course.

A look at the ticket prices for the 2024 US Open

After his disappointing outing at the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club, Tiger Woods will make his first appearance on Pinehurst No. 2 this month when he steps onto the course to play at the 2024 US Open. This is one reason why many fans are excited to attend the event.

Several other big names will also be seen competing in the 2024 US Open at the iconic venue, making it a must-watch for fans. Here is a complete list of the ticket prices for this year's PGA Tour major.

Carolina Club

Carolina Club 5-day ticket package: $3600 + fees

$3600 + fees Wednesday - Carolina Club: $450 + fees

$450 + fees Thursday - Carolina Club: $750 + fees

$750 + fees Friday - Carolina Club: $850 + fees

$850 + fees Saturday - Carolina Club: $900 + fees

$900 + fees Sunday - Carolina Club: $850 + fees

The Garden Featuring Corona Premier

Weekly Garden Featuring Corona Premier Package: $1250 + fees

$1250 + fees Monday - Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $80 + fees

$80 + fees Tuesday: Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $90 + fees

$90 + fees Wednesday: Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $110 + fees

$110 + fees Thursday - Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $260 + fees

$260 + fees Friday - Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $300 + fees

$300 + fees Saturday - Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $325 + fees

$325 + fees Sunday - Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $300 + fees

Reserved Grandstand

Thursday - Reserved Grandstand: $325 + fees

$325 + fees Friday - Reserved Grandstand: $350 + fees

$350 + fees Saturday - Reserved Grandstand: $375 + fees

$375 + fees Sunday - Reserved Grandstand: $350 + fees

Gallery

Weekly Gallery Package: $900 + fees

$900 + fees Monday - Gallery Package: $65 + fees

$65 + fees Tuesday - Gallery Package: $75 + fees

$75 + fees Wednesday - Gallery Package: $90 + fees

$90 + fees Thursday - Gallery Package: $175 + fees

$175 + fees Friday - Gallery Package: $225 + fees

$225 + fees Saturday - Gallery Package: $235 + fees

$235 + fees Sunday - Gallery Package: $225 + fees

Trophy Club

Monday - Trophy Club: $95 + fees

$95 + fees Tuesday - Trophy Club: $100 + fees

$100 + fees Wednesday - Trophy Club: Sold Out

1895 Club

1895 Club 5-day ticket package: Sold Out

Sold Out Wednesday - 1895 Club: $1500 + fees

$1500 + fees Thursday - 1895 Club: Sold Out

Sold Out Friday - 1895 Club: Sold Out

Sold Out Saturday - 1895 Club: $2500 + fees

$2500 + fees Sunday - 1895 Club: $2500 + fees

These tickets can be availed through the official 2024 US Open website. The website also states that once purchased, the tickets will be delivered through AXS Guest Services. Information regarding resale is also available on the website.