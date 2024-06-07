  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Where is the 2024 US Open golf tournament being played? All you need to know about the venue

Where is the 2024 US Open golf tournament being played? All you need to know about the venue

By Varun Anand Bhat
Modified Jun 07, 2024 12:10 GMT
U.S. Open - Final Round
Fans at Pinehurst No. 2 during the 2023 U.S. Open

After the ongoing Memorial Tournament, it's the 2024 US Open that golf fans will be looking forward to. The PGA Tour major will feature some of the biggest names in the sport including Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

The 2024 US Open will begin on June 13th and go on till June 16th. It will be played at Pinehurst Golf and Country Club's most iconic golf course, Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina, which is considered a historic venue by golf pundits and fans.

Pinehurst No. 2 was designed by Donald Ross in 1907, and many associated with the sport consider the design to be one of the finest. The course has a challenging layout and mixes high-quality greens, strategic hazards and scenic beauty. These features make fans love seeing competitions play out at Pinehurst No. 2.

also-read-trending Trending

youtube-cover

Over the years, Pinehurst No. 2 has hosted several prestigious tournaments such as The PGA Championship, the Ryder Cup and the US Open. Several professional golf legends including Ben Hogan, Sam Snead and Jack Nicklaus have made history by winning on the golf course.

A look at the ticket prices for the 2024 US Open

After his disappointing outing at the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club, Tiger Woods will make his first appearance on Pinehurst No. 2 this month when he steps onto the course to play at the 2024 US Open. This is one reason why many fans are excited to attend the event.

Several other big names will also be seen competing in the 2024 US Open at the iconic venue, making it a must-watch for fans. Here is a complete list of the ticket prices for this year's PGA Tour major.

Carolina Club

  • Carolina Club 5-day ticket package: $3600 + fees
  • Wednesday - Carolina Club: $450 + fees
  • Thursday - Carolina Club: $750 + fees
  • Friday - Carolina Club: $850 + fees
  • Saturday - Carolina Club: $900 + fees
  • Sunday - Carolina Club: $850 + fees

The Garden Featuring Corona Premier

  • Weekly Garden Featuring Corona Premier Package: $1250 + fees
  • Monday - Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $80 + fees
  • Tuesday: Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $90 + fees
  • Wednesday: Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $110 + fees
  • Thursday - Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $260 + fees
  • Friday - Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $300 + fees
  • Saturday - Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $325 + fees
  • Sunday - Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $300 + fees

Reserved Grandstand

  • Thursday - Reserved Grandstand: $325 + fees
  • Friday - Reserved Grandstand: $350 + fees
  • Saturday - Reserved Grandstand: $375 + fees
  • Sunday - Reserved Grandstand: $350 + fees

Gallery

  • Weekly Gallery Package: $900 + fees
  • Monday - Gallery Package: $65 + fees
  • Tuesday - Gallery Package: $75 + fees
  • Wednesday - Gallery Package: $90 + fees
  • Thursday - Gallery Package: $175 + fees
  • Friday - Gallery Package: $225 + fees
  • Saturday - Gallery Package: $235 + fees
  • Sunday - Gallery Package: $225 + fees

Trophy Club

  • Monday - Trophy Club: $95 + fees
  • Tuesday - Trophy Club: $100 + fees
  • Wednesday - Trophy Club: Sold Out

1895 Club

  • 1895 Club 5-day ticket package: Sold Out
  • Wednesday - 1895 Club: $1500 + fees
  • Thursday - 1895 Club: Sold Out
  • Friday - 1895 Club: Sold Out
  • Saturday - 1895 Club: $2500 + fees
  • Sunday - 1895 Club: $2500 + fees

These tickets can be availed through the official 2024 US Open website. The website also states that once purchased, the tickets will be delivered through AXS Guest Services. Information regarding resale is also available on the website.

"They've transformed the team" - MLB insider praises Paul Skenes and Jared Jones as Pirates pitchers dominate against Dodgers

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी