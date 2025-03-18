Where is the 2025 Valspar Championship being played? All you need to know about the venue

The 2025 Valspar Championship is scheduled for March 20-23 at its host site, the famous Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida. Since 2000, the fixture of the PGA Tour’s Florida Swing has become known for its challenging conditions, surprising results and scenic beauty.

The Copperhead Course, designed by Larry Packard, is considered one of the toughest layouts on the PGA Tour. Copperhead is set apart from many Florida courses by its elevation changes, tree-lined fairways, and tight landing areas, in contrast to the typical flat terrain and wet-heavy designs.

Measuring 7,352 yards, par 71, the course offers a test from tee to green that requires precision to set up birdies or to survive its full-sized pitfalls. It has four par-5s, five par-3s, and nine par-4s that require a range of skills for success that only the most complete golfers possess.

However, Copperhead's signature is without a doubt its testing closing three-hole stretch, once known as the "Snake Pit." The 16th, 17th, and 18th holes are said to be one of the most difficult closing stretches. The 16th hole also referred to as “Moccasin,” is a dogleg-right par 4, a deceitful place, and requires perfect accuracy off the tee to avoid deep bunkers.

The 17th hole, called “Rattler,” is a 215-yard par 3, often requiring a shot into the air that should be perfect enough to land safely on the green. And, the 18th hole, “Copperhead,” par 4 requires an uphill approach that makes finishing a round easy.

PGA: Valspar Championship -Final Round - Source: Imagn

It has churned out memorable winners over the years such as Jordan Spieth, Vijay Singh, Jim Furyk, and Retief Goosen. Past winners, including Sam Burns, Paul Casey, and K.J. Choi, have embraced those circumstances en route to victory, embodying the type of patience and calmness needed to prevail at Innisbrook.

With several high-ranked players confirming their attendance, the 2025 Valspar Championship already promises to be a glittering event. One of them, Justin Thomas ranked World No. 8 in the world, is playing in this event for the eighth time.

Thomas has been close to victory here before, tying for third in 2022, and will be seeking to win the title at last this time. In addition to Lee, other notables in the game include Tommy Fleetwood (World No. 10), Shane Lowry (World No. 17), and Adam Scott (World No. 24), all of whom are known to thrive on tough courses.

Several past champions have also confirmed they will return to Innisbrook. Sam Burns will look for a historic third title (2021 and 2022) while Adam Hadwin (2017), Kevin Streelman (2013), Gary Woodland (2011), and Jordan Spieth (2015) are all in contention too. The field will also include a handful of golf’s brightest young stars including Will Zalatoris and Akshay Bhatia who have turned heads in recent years with their performances. Fan-favorite Joel Dahmen has also signed on for the tournament, so there should be a nice mix of experience and youth in the event.

Valspar’s Commitment to the Event

This year’s tournament will also boast a variety of attractions and entertainment, such as a live concert by country star Jordan Davis, a meet-and-greet with former Buccaneers coach Jon Gruden, and appearances by HGTV stars and golf influencers. Also, the tournament continues its tradition of honoring military service members, hosting Heroes Appreciation Day on March 18, when the first 500 veterans (and a guest) will be admitted free.

Another major announcement that came ahead of the 2025 edition is that Valspar Championship has signed an extension to sponsor the event through 2030 to ensure the tournament remains a staple of the PGA Tour calendar for many years to come. The extension offers a sense of continuity which is good for both players and fans.

The Valspar Championship is about more than a trophy for golfers. Victory at Innisbrook comes with significant rewards, not least of which are a two-year PGA Tour exemption and precious FedExCup points that can go a long way to earning entry into the season-ending playoffs. The financial rewards are considerable as well, with a total prize purse of $8.7 million for the 2025 edition. Defending champion Peter Malnati explained what the 2024 victory meant to him.

“The Valspar was, and will continue to be, a tournament that has a tremendous impact on the community,” Malnati said. “And players like me will always rely on tournaments like this to fulfill our dreams.”

Peter Malnati with a victory at PGA: Valspar Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn

With the countdown officially on for March 20, the excitement for what should be another exciting edition of the Valspar Championship continues to reach a high. Now it’s the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort’s turn to regain the spotlight with one of the hardest golf courses on the PGA Tour. Whether it's an old champion returning for a glory lap or a young talent breaking out on the big stage, one thing's for certain, surviving the Snake Pit will be their ultimate key to winning.

