Where is Justin Suh from? PGA Tour golfer’s ethnicity, birthplace, and more explored

Hailing from America, Justin Suh is a PGA Tour golfer, who currently lives in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was born on June 12, 1997, in San Jose, California, where he did schooling and also competed in college-level golf tournaments.

Although Justin Suh holds American nationality, as his name suggests, he may have Asian roots. However, Suh has never opened up about his ethnicity and his background remains a mystery.

Justin Suh attended Evergreen Valley High School and after completing his schooling he enrolled at the University of Southern California. He was awarded with Pac-12 Players of the Year award in 2018 for his successful freshman career at the college. He also represented his country at the 2018 Eisenhower Trophy and won the Silver medal.

After completing his degree in business, Justin Suh started his professional career in 2019. Initially, he played on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica before joining the Korn Ferry Tour.

He topped the season-long points race at the Korn Ferry Tour and earned a full status on the PGA Tour in 2022. He also received an invitation to play at the Players Championship and US Open in 2023. Suh has won one professional event in his career and is looking forward to winning his maiden PGA Tour title at this week's Zozo Championship.

Suh topped the leaderboard of the tournament after the third round on Saturday, October 21.

Justin Suh's performance at the 2023 Zozo Championship

The 2023 Zozo Championship is underway at the Accordia Golf Narashino Golf Club in Chiba Japan. The tournament is heading towards its final round which will take place on Sunday, October 22. Following the third round of the competition, Justin Suh topped the leaderboard with a score under nine. He played three rounds of 68-66-67 to finish with a score of nine-under-par 201.

Suh started his game on Thursday, October 19. He made a birdie on the third hole followed by a bogey on the fourth before adding another birdie on the sixth. Suh made a double bogey on the tenth hole and a birdie on the 11th. He carded three more birdies and one more bogey on the 18th hole to score 68 in the opening round.

Justin Suh made three back-to-back birdies from the sixth to the ninth hole in the second round and three more birdies and two bogeys on the back holes to settle for a score of 66.

In the third round on Saturday, Suh sank three birdies on the front nine and two birdies on the back nine along with one bogey to score 67. He topped the leaderboard with a total score of 9-under par 201. He will begin the final round with a lead of one stroke over Eric Cole and Beau Hossler.