Where is the LPGA being played this week?

The LPGA Tour's CME Group Tour Championship is being held from November 17 to 20 at Tiburón Golf Club at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort in Naples, Florida.

Every official LPGA Tour competition throughout the season has led to the CME Group Tour Championship. Players have accumulated points in all the events this season. The top 60 scorers and ties subsequently qualified for the CME Group Tour Championship, where the whole field will compete for the largest-ever single prize in women's golf history: a $7 million purse and a $2 million winner's check.

So far, New Zealand golfer and current World No. 1 Lydia Ko is at the top of the leaderboard. She is ahead by a margin of seven strokes. The 72-hole event also features Pajaree Anannarukarn, Danielle King, Gemma Dryburgh, and Hyo Joo Kim, among others.

LPGA Tour's CME Group Tour Championship to be the decider for LPGA Player of the Year Award

Through the season-long point system, four players, Lydia Ko, Atthaya Thitikul, Minjee Lee, and Brooke Henderson, are in the run to win the LPGA Player of the Year Award.

Ko entered the week with a one-point lead over Lee and a 20-point lead over Henderson and Thitikul.

The CME Group Tour Championship will likely be the deciding event. If Ko and Lee win this tournament, they are guaranteed to bag the coveted award. Henderson and Thitikul, though, are still in the running for the prize if they win the CME finale and both Ko and Lee place third or below.

The award is also important because it adds a point to the Hall of Fame points table for the winning golfer. A total of 27 points is required for a player to make the cut to the Hall of Fame. So far, Lydia Ko has 22 points, Minjee Lee has 10, Brooke Henderson has 14, and Atthaya Thitikul has two.

Although it is quite a chase, golf is an unpredictable sport, and anything can happen at any moment. Stakes are certainly higher this time at the CME Group Tour Championship.

