Where did Sepp Straka go to college? Exploring the John Deere Classic champion’s Alma Mater 

The newly-crowned champion of the John Deere Classic, Austrian Sepp Straka, attended the University of Georgia for five years. There, he graduated with a degree in business administration and, of course, played college golf.

Straka started his path at the University of Georgia in the 2011-12 season. He shared studies and sports with his twin brother Sam, who stayed by his side for four years.

Sepp Straka (first on the right) with the University of Georgia men's golf team, after winning the 2016 SEC Championship (Image via redandblack.com).

Austrian Sepp Straka played little in his first two seasons -- just five tournaments. But in his third season, he moved to the first team and managed to finish in the top 20 of five tournaments and received the SEC Player of the Week award once, evidencing a growth in his game.

Straka decided to opt for a fifth year of college and did not play his fourth season. However, when he returned to the team for his senior season, the leap in quality he had made became more than noticeable.

He reached the top 10 at the Carmel Cup in the fall and helped his team win the Querencia Cabo Intercollegiate. The collective goal was set on the SEC Championship and the team grew as the season progressed.

By April, the University of Georgia Bulldogs with Straka as one of their captains had a sequence of 3rd, 1st, 1st, and 2nd in their last four tournaments. That's how they reached the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Championship.

Led by Lee McCoy and Straka, the Bulldogs took the 2016 SEC Championship title for the first time in six years. For his outstanding performance, Straka was named to 2016 All-Conference Second Team and an honorable mention on the Ping All-American teams.

Straka graduated in 2016 and immediately became a professional golfer.

Sepp Straka's Professional Career

Sepp Straka, 30, played during 2016 on the PGA Tour Canada. There, he only played six tournaments, of which he made the cut in only one. It was at the Cape Breton Open, where he finished T10.

@SeppStraka shoots a final-round 62 to earn his second TOUR victory @JDClassic. A champion once again!@SeppStraka shoots a final-round 62 to earn his second TOUR victory @JDClassic. A champion once again! 🏆@SeppStraka shoots a final-round 62 to earn his second TOUR victory @JDClassic. https://t.co/g305QzASXo

Between 2017 and 2019, he played 52 Korn Ferry Tour events, where he had one victory (2018 KC Golf Classic), in addition to two other top-10s. He made the cut in 33 events.

From the 2018-19 season, he began his transit through the PGA Tour, whose official membership he obtained in 2019. At this level, he has earned two victories: the 2021 The Honda Classic and the John Deere Classic this weekend.

In addition, Straka has finished runner up twice and 12 other top 10s in PGA Tour tournaments, with 77 cuts cleared out of 137 tournaments he has played in.

Straka has also played some tournaments on the DP World Tour (formerly called European Tour). Out of 19 events, he has made the cut in 10, with two top 10s as best results.

Straka represented Austria at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (2021), where he finished in 10th place.

