How many ranking spots did Sepp Straka jump after the John Deere Classic 2023 win? Golfer's OWGR explored

By Manjit Kishore Verma
Modified Jul 10, 2023 11:29 GMT
John Deere Classic - Final Round
John Deere Classic - Final Round(image via getty)

Sepp Straka's stunning victory at the John Deere Classic has catapulted him to new heights in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). Straka's ranking rose significantly as a result of his impressive performance over the weekend.

Straka was ranked 37th in the OWGR before the John Deere Classic. Thanks to his impressive performance at the TPC Deere Run, Straka now ranks 27th in the OWGR, a significant improvement in his place among the world's best golfers.

Straka's success in the John Deere Classic demonstrated his enormous talent, persistence, and capacity to excel under pressure. His rise in the OWGR is credited to his consistent performance and continued development as a golfer.

Sepp Straka's success in this prestigious competition has firmly established him as one of the world's top-ranked players.

Sepp Straka Achieves Career-Best OWGR Rank of 27th

Sepp Straka has hit a huge career milestone by achieving his highest-ever Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) position. His outstanding efforts have earned him an impressive OWGR ranking of 25, with an average of 3.0974 points per tournament.

Straka's consistency and competence on the course propelled him to this significant milestone, earning him a total of 161.06674 points. His regular presence and outstanding performances have also contributed to his recent jump in the rankings, with a divisor of 52 and participation in 63 actual tournaments.

Sepp Straka's career trajectory is one to monitor as he continues to demonstrate his brilliance, and he is unquestionably establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with in the world of professional golf.

Sepp Straka Rankings after each tournament since 2022

The Austrian's tournament rankings since 2022 have demonstrated his extraordinary consistency and consistent advancement in the world of professional golf.

Sepp Straka has steadily risen the standings with each tournament, beginning in the 222nd position in 2022 and ending in the 27th position in 2018. His commitment and hard work have resulted in tremendous advancements as he has risen through the ranks to establish himself as a strong player on the professional golf circuit.

Straka's constant rise in the ranks reflects his talent, determination, and steadfast dedication to progress.

TournamentYearRank FromRank To
JOHN DEERE CLASSIC20233727
ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC20233737
TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP20233637
U.S. OPEN20233336
THE MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT PRESENTED BY WORKDAY20233433
CHARLES SCHWAB CHALLENGE20233434
U.S. PGA CHAMPIONSHIP20234034
WELLS FARGO CHAMPIONSHIP20233538
RBC HERITAGE20233635
MASTERS TOURNAMENT20233336
VALERO TEXAS OPEN20233233
WGC - DELL TECHNOLOGIES MATCH PLAY20233232
THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP20233131
ARNOLD PALMER INVITATIONAL PRESENTED BY MASTERCARD20232931
THE HONDA CLASSIC20233129
THE GENESIS INVITATIONAL20233031
HERO DUBAI DESERT CLASSIC20232727
ABU DHABI HSBC CHAMPIONSHIP20232527
SENTRY TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS20232727
HERO WORLD CHALLENGE20222927
THE RSM CLASSIC20222829
CADENCE BANK HOUSTON OPEN20222728
WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY CHAMPIONSHIP AT MAYAKOBA20222727
THE CJ CUP IN SOUTH CAROLINA20222727
ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP20222627
SANDERSON FARMS CHAMPIONSHIP20223626
TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP - 72 HOLE SCORES20224339
BMW CHAMPIONSHIP20224343
FEDEX ST. JUDE CHAMPIONSHIP20226943
WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP20226969
ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC20226769
THE 150TH OPEN20225966
GENESIS SCOTTISH OPEN20225659
TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP20225455
U.S OPEN20225154
THE MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT PRESENTED BY WORKDAY20225250
U.S. PGA CHAMPIONSHIP20225352
AT&T BYRON NELSON20225153
WELLS FARGO CHAMPIONSHIP20225051
RBC HERITAGE20226753
MASTERS TOURNAMENT20227267
WGC - DELL TECHNOLOGIES MATCH PLAY20227272
THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP20228369
ARNOLD PALMER INVITATIONAL PRESENTED BY MASTERCARD20228383
THE HONDA CLASSIC202217683
THE GENESIS INVITATIONAL2022199176
WM PHOENIX OPEN2022193199
FARMERS INSURANCE OPEN2022215188
THE AMERICAN EXPRESS2022213215
SONY OPEN IN HAWAII2022222213

His tremendous journey has currently positioned him as a rising star in the golfing world, and his rankings reflect the steps he has made to place himself among the sport's finest players.

