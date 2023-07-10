“They’re not letting me off the hook” – Sepp Straka comments on the PGA Tour ‘frat house’ rent situation as he wins John Deere Classic

Sepp Straka, the John Deere Classic champion, recently shared his thoughts on the unusual living arrangement he shared with his fellow PGA Tour players during the tournament.

Straka shared accommodation with JT Poston, Chris Kirk, Patton Kizzire, Greyson Sigg, and Denny McCarthy throughout the John Deere Classic. After his victory at TPC Deere Run, Straka joked about the rent payment for the house, admitting that his housemates were not going to let him off the hook.

In an interview after his title win, Straka was asked whether he would have to pay for the house, to which the American said:

"Oh, yeah.. they're not letting me off the hook."

The interviewer also inquired about the potential value of their "frat house" on Airbnb for the following year's event. Straka confessed that he was unsure of the precise figure, leaving the opportunity for guesswork, saying:

"I don't know, I hope J.T. went ahead and renewed before this."

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR A message from 2023 @JDClassic champion @SeppStraka 🤳 A message from 2023 @JDClassic champion @SeppStraka 🤳 https://t.co/lsFkaBx16w

Straka's victory in the John Deere Classic was recognized once more as the interview came to a close. The interviewer emphasized the house's outstanding track record of producing two consecutive winners, with JT Poston winning last year's tournament.

Sepp Straka at the John Deere Classis final day

On the final day of the John Deere Classic, Sepp Straka displayed outstanding technique and an excellent putting effort. He began with a birdie-eagle combo and continued to add birdies on holes 4, 6, 7, and 9, finishing at an incredible 7-under 28. His putter remained scorching on the back nine, with four straight birdies on holes 11-14, putting a sub-60 score within sight.

Straka finished the competition with three consecutive pars when his inaccurate approach shot reached the water on the 18th hole, culminating in a double-bogey 6 after failing to sink a 15-foot bogey putt.

Despite the heartbreak on the final hole, Straka's overall performance at the John Deere Classic ensured his triumph. His outstanding performance, particularly on the final day, demonstrated his talent and tenacity.

Sepp Straka secured the well-deserved victory and $1,332,000 in prize money, as well as 500 FedEx Cup points, with a total score of 21-under.

