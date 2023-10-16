Where is Tiger Woods’ home? Exploring the Golf legend’s $54,000,000 mansion

All the way back in 2006, the year he won multiple majors, Tiger Woods and his now ex-wife Elin Nordegren acquired 12 acres of land. It originally had an over 9,000-foot mansion on the property, but they wanted their own home. Thus, they tore it down and began construction on what is still Woods' current home.

All told, the destruction and building of their new home cost the Woods family a total of $54 million. Four years after the initial purchase, their long-awaited mansion was finally finished.

Unfortunately, this was bad timing as the two were getting divorced right then, so Nordegren couldn't enjoy it. Additionally, Woods suffered his infamous car accident and terrible leg injury, which meant he couldn't even walk around his new mansion.

The home is located in Jupiter Island, Florida. This is a popular destination as several star golfers live there. It's also the new home to Nick Saban, head football coach at the University of Alabama.

Rickie Fowler lives there as well, among other golfers. It is certainly the hot spot for celebrities in sports. Woods was evidently ahead of that trend.

The stunning 12-acre property is divided into two major sections, one being the 3,300-square-foot mansion and the other being a 6,400-square-foot multi-purpose building. The massive home features a huge living room and entrance, special wine storage, a private movie theater, a dining room with a fireplace and a game room.

Tiger Woods' home was almost too big

As Tiger Woods continues his recovery from ankle surgery, he is finding out just how spacious his home really is. Without fully working legs, it's becoming a bit of a pain to travel around it.

Tiger Woods' home is massive

He previously said via the Sun:

"I built a really nice house but I didn’t realise how big it was until you start putting crutches on. I am on the better side of it but still have a long way to go. It’s been a lot of hard work."

He also admitted that the immediate aftermath of his surgery was particularly challenging:

"It’s hard to explain how difficult it’s been, to be immobile for three months. I was just looking forward to getting outside, that was a goal of mine. I was just looking forward to getting outside. Eventually, I got to a point where they could wheelchair me out and I could feel the sun, that was like a milestone."

The mansion is obviously beautiful and stunning. It's an incredible property that is likely the star PGA Tour golfer's dream home. It's also too big for someone recovering from ankle surgery.

As Tiger Woods continues to work his way back, he will find it easier and easier to navigate. Until then, he might have some small regrets about the sheer size of the home.