Where did Wyndham Clark go to college? Exploring the golfer's Alma Mater

Wyndham Clark is one of the finest golfers playing on the PGA Tour these days. He started playing golf at a very young age and did schooling at Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch Colorado.

Clark was the classmate of renowned NFL player Christian McCaffrey. He started playing golf in his high school and won the Colorado State Golf Championship twice. He was also named the player of the year for his incredible performance in 2011.

After completing his school, Wyndham Clark enrolled at Oklahoma State, where he played his collegiate golf. He finished ninth at the 2013 US Amatuer and then transferred to the University of Oregon in 2016. He won the Pac-12 conference championship and Player of the Year in 2016 while studying at Oregon.

Clark graduated in 2017 with a degree in business and soon turned pro. He started his professional golfing journey on the Web.com Tour.

In his first 24 Web.com Tour events, Clark had four top-10 performances, finished 16th on the money list, and was granted a PGA Tour card for the 2018–19 season.

Wyndham Clark's professional career

Having turned pro in 2017, Clark started playing on the PGA Tour in 2018. After playing for around two years on the Tour, his best finish was recorded at the 2020 Bermuda Championship, when finished in second place after losing to Brian Gray in a playoff.

Clark recorded his first PGA Tour victory in 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship, when he defeated Xander Schauffele by four strokes. His second professional victory was recorded at the 2023 US Open at the Los Angeles Country Club when he beat Rory McIlroy by one stroke and took home $3.6 million in prize money.

Wyndham Clark has won two events in his career including one major. His victories in tournaments earlier this year helped him to crack into the top 70 of the FedEx Cup Standings and qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoff.

He finished in a tie for 66th place at the first playoff completed on August 13 before heading to play at the BMW Championship, where he finished in T15 position.

Clark entered the final playoff of the FedEx Cup on Thursday, August 24 and tied for fifth place after playing on 54 holes.

He started the Tour Championship (final FedEx Cup playoff) with an incredible birdie on the fourth hole followed by two back-to-back birdies on the sixth and seventh holes.

Wyndham Clark bogeyed the next two holes and added three more birdies on the back nine of the open round to settle for a score of 68. He played the second round of 67 and the third of 68 to settle with a score of 11 under par 203. The final round of the Tour Championship will take place on Sunday, August 27.