Where is the Zurich Classic being played? Tournament venue explored

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans will be played at TPC Louisiana from April 25 to 28.

TPC Louisiana has been the home of the Zurich Classic since 2005. The club did not host the PGA Tour event in 2006 due to the damage caused by Hurricane Katrina. Many players who played the event in its inaugural year in 2005 donated to the cause in support of the hurricane's victims.

The Zurich Classic has been sponsored by the Zurich Insurance Group since its inception. The Zurich Insurance Group and the Fore!Kids Foundation have raised $18 million to help kids with education. The Zurich Insurance Group decided to become a sponsor of the PGA Tour in 2018.

Expand Tweet

Pete Dye worked with PGA Tour players Steve Elkington and Kelly Gibson to design TPC Louisiana in 2004. The 250-acre course consists of 100 bunkers and five water hazards.

TPC Louisiana, a public golf course, is part of the Audubon Golf Trail which is a series of the best golf courses in Louisiana. The club is a member of the Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program and aims to preserve the environment and wildlife.

The PGA Tour players will play the par 72 course spanning 7425 yards. The scorecard for the 2024 Zurich Classic will be:

Tee Rating/Slope 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total PGA Tour Tees 76.3/139 399 548 221 482 438 476 561 372 207 3704 390 575 492 403 216 490 355 215 585 3721 7425 Par 4 5 3 4 4 4 5 4 3 36 4 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 36 72 Stroke Index

9 11 13 3 5 1 15 17 7 14 12 2 18 16 4 8 10 6

Keegan Bradley said in an interview with the PGA Tour:

"Zurich does an unbelievable job getting this course ready, the superintendent, staff here. I love the tournament, the atmosphere that Zurich puts on, the city of New Orleans. I feel really comfortable out on the golf course. Lot of shots that I like to hit.”

TPC Louisiana is also host to Phil Mickelson and his wife, Amy Mickelson's Birdies for the Brave Tournament. The tournament raises funds to support the United States military.

2024 Zurich Classic Round 1 Pairings and Tee Times

Round 1 of the Zurich Classic is set to be played on April 25th. The tee times below are in EDT.

Hole 1 Tee Times

8:00 a.m. – Adam Long and Vince Whaley, Kevin Tway and Kelly Kraft

8:13 a.m. – Jhonattan Vegas and Bronson Burgoon, Sam Stevens and Paul Barjon

8:26 a.m. – Carl Yuan and Zecheng Dou, Doug Ghim and Chan Kim

8:39 a.m. – Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer, Ryan Brehm and Mark Hubbard

8:52 a.m. – J.J. Spaun and Hayden Buckley, Taylor Moore and Matt NeSmith

9:05 a.m. – Nico Echavarria and Max Greyserman, Cameron Champ and MJ Daffue

9:18 a.m. – Luke List and Henrik Norlander, Charley Hoffman and Nick Watney

9:31 a.m. – Patton Kizzire and Ben Kohles, Zac Blair and Patrick Fishburn

9:44 a.m. – Brandon Wu and James Nicholas, Justin Suh and Rico Hoey

9:57 a.m. – Mac Meissner and Austin Smotherman, Paul Haley II and Blaine Hale Jr.

1:05 p.m. – Sangmoon Bae and S.H. Kim, Alex Smalley and Matti Schmid

1:18 p.m. – Scott Piercy and Harry Hall, Sam Ryder and Beau Hossler

1:31 p.m. – Austin Eckroat and Chris Gotterup, Keith Mitchell and Joel Dahmen

1:44 p.m. – Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry

1:57 p.m. – Billy Horschel and Tyson Alexander, Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin

2:10 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick, Nicolai Højgaard and Rasmus Højgaard

2:23 p.m. – Gary Woodland and Lee Hodges, Chez Reavie and Brandt Snedeker

2:36 p.m. – Kevin Streelman and Martin Laird, Sean O’Hair and Ben Taylor

2:49 p.m. – Vincent Norrman and Jorge Campillo, Chesson Hadley and Greyson Sigg

3:02 p.m. – Parker Coody and Pierceson Coody, Ben Silverman and Kevin Dougherty

Hole 10 Tee Times

8:00 a.m. – Kevin Chappell and Jason Dufner, Davis Thompson and Andrew Novak

8:13 a.m. – Garrick Higgo and Ryan Fox, C.T. Pan and Kevin Yu

8:26 a.m. – Taylor Montgomery and Ben Griffin, Thomas Detry and Robert MacIntyre

8:39 a.m. – Sahith Theegala and Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele

8:52 a.m. – Nick Hardy and Davis Riley, Brice Garnett and Sepp Straka

9:05 a.m. – Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown, Tom Hoge and Maverick McNealy

9:18 a.m. – Matt Kuchar and Steve Stricker, Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith

9:31 a.m. – Daniel Berger and Victor Perez, Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith

9:44 a.m. – Chandler Phillips and Jacob Bridgeman, Erik Barnes and Harrison Endycott

9:57 a.m. – Jimmy Stanger and Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Thriston Lawrence and Aldrich Potgieter

1:05 p.m. – Troy Merritt and Robert Streb, Roger Sloan and Josh Teater

1:18 p.m. – Callum Tarren and David Skinns, Aaron Rai and David Lipsky

1:31 p.m. – Austin Cook and Raul Pereda, Ted Potter Jr. and Alejandro Tosti

1:44 p.m. – Francesco Molinari and Luke Donald, Matt Wallace and Thorbjørn Olesen

1:57 p.m. – Zach Johnson and Ryan Palmer, Eric Cole and Russ Cochran

2:10 p.m. – Peter Malnati and Russell Knox, K.H. Lee and Michael Kim

2:23 p.m. – Nate Lashley and Rafael Campos, Ben Martin and Carson Young

2:36 p.m. – Jonathan Byrd and Scott Gutschewski, Dylan Wu and Justin Lower

2:49 p.m. – Robby Shelton and Wilson Furr, Harry Higgs and Trace Crowe

3:02 p.m. – Norman Xiong and Ryan McCormick, Hayden Springer and Tom Whitney