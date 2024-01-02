Which brands does Paige Spiranac endorse? All you need to know the golf influencers sponsors

Paige Spiranac's social media fan base is so strong that more than a few companies are interested in investing in her brand. Spiranac brings her sponsors the highly coveted figures of 3.98 million followers on Instagram, 969,000 on X (formerly Twitter) and 372,000 on YouTube.

She is sponsored by a group of companies covering a wide spectrum of services, from betting companies to marketing firms. Her main sponsors include sports marketing company Octagon, golf-related services companies XGolf and Dynamic Brands, golf club fitting company Club Champion, bookmaker PointsBet and digital sports services company Betsperts.

The most recent sponsor to add Paige Spiranac to its roster was JetFuel energy drink, which announced the start of the relationship in December 2023. Since then, she has made numerous social media appearances related to the product.

These posts include Spiranac posing in branded attire, as well as offering golf tips and attempting sporting challenges accompanied by cans of the different flavors available.

Spiranac offered an interview to Sports Illustrated in September 2023, in which she talked about the brands she endorses. This was part of what she said:

"My advice to companies who want to work with influencers is: 'Find someone who aligned perfectly with your brand...' That's what I try to do with companies I work with.

"I love all the products, most of them I've used before and that was kind of my introduction to them. I would never take money if it wasn't a product that I didn't fully loved because my trust of my followers is the most important thing and if I lose that, then, it's over."

Other collaborations of Paige Spiranac

Paige Spiranac has done other types of collaborations, such as producing joint YouTube videos with other golf influencers. However, her collaborations have also gone into other commercial fields.

A few months ago, she collaborated with beer brand Garage in the production of an event. The winners of the event received the chance to meet her personally and swing some golf clubs together as a prize.

Earlier in the year, Spiranac collaborated with LA Golf on an advertising post. In the post, she recreated the legendary photo of Australian pro Jan Stephenson in a bathtub full of golf balls.