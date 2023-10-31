Which golf simulator is used in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TGL?

The TGL League, a golf circuit founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, is about to begin. Fans' excitement is building as "D-Day" (January 9, 2024) approaches, especially with the new details recently revealed.

The simulator that will be used in the TGL League has been specially designed for the circuit by Full Swing. It is a device that is much larger than conventional simulators.

The screen is 64 feet long and 46 feet high, and it is equipped with the most advanced technology available for these systems. To take his shot, the player will stand more than 30 yards away from the screen, and the simulator will have a virtual caddie to assist him in making decisions.

According to Full Swing's CEO, Ryan Dotters, the company has put its best technology and resources into the TGL League simulator. Via Golf Monthly, he said:

"We can’t wait to show the world how Full Swing is going to help bring TGL to life. Across our simulator software experience, KIT launch monitor, and Virtual Green that can literally shift the type of putts the players will face, our entire product line will be represented with TGL.”

As expected, the size of the system requires a lot of space. The facility is approximately the size of four basketball courts, and in addition to this screen, there will be a 3,800-square-foot putting area and fan area.

SoFi Center will be the centerpiece of a purpose-built facility on the campus of Palm Beach State College in Florida.

It is a 250,000-square-foot facility with seating for 2,000 spectators on either side of the virtual track. It has a 75-foot dome that completely covers the virtual course.

TGL simulator screen will be 20 times larger than regular simulators, like the one in this picture (Image via Getty).

What are players saying about the TGL League simulator?

Several players have commented on the simulator designed by Full Swing that will be available to the 24 competitors. One of them is Jon Rahm, who turned out to be a fan of the device.

This is what Rahm had to say, according to Golf Monthly:

"I have a simulator in my home and it's a 14-foot screen TV and you're 12 feet from the screen, and from what I hear we're going to be 35 yards from the screen and the screen is going to be 60 feet wide and 40-some feet tall... It's going to be a very, very unique circumstance, but I'm really looking forward to it."

Rahm is not the only member of the league to use Full Swing products in his daily preparation. Other members of the new circuit, such as Xander Schauffele and the legend himself, Tiger Woods, are also regular users of the technology.

Full Swing is also the official licensed simulator of the PGA Tour.