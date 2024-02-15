Tiger Woods has left a trail of records for the PGA Tour that, to this day, is difficult to match. One of the most impressive is the number of consecutive cuts made, where he surpassed another legend, Byron Nelson.

The record number of cuts made by Tiger Woods for the PGA Tour is 142, achieved over eight seasons. He started it by making the cut at the 1998 Buick Invitational and ended it by missing the cut at the 2005 EDS Byron Nelson Championship.

Tiger Woods beat Nelson's record by no less than 29 cuts. However, what the latter did is also worthy of the greatest recognition. Nelson's record of 113 consecutive cuts made was in force for the PGA Tour for an incredible 55 seasons.

Nelson began his streak of consecutive cuts in the 1941 Bing Crosby Pro-Am. As fate would have it, he had to withdraw from the 1949 edition of the same tournament.

An interesting detail is that if his withdrawal were not counted as a missed cut, Nelson would add another tournament to his record. This is because in 1949, he made the cut at The Masters (T7) before missing the cut at the U.S. Open.

Tiger Woods' feat breaking Byron Nelson's record

Byron Nelson himself probably never imagined that his record of 113 consecutive cuts would remain unbeaten for more than five decades. However, the mark withstood the stalking of other greats such as Jack Nicklaus, who stood at 105 in 1976.

Rounding out the top five all-time players are Hale Irwin (86, from 1975 to 1979) and Dow Finsterwald (72, from 1955 to 1958).

However, it was ultimately Tiger Woods who in 2004 ended Nelson's reign. During his streak of 142 consecutive cuts, Woods won no less than 37 tournaments, almost half of his PGA Tour wins.

Among the other most outstanding records of Woods' career are his 82 official victories on the PGA Tour and his 22.8% of victories with respect to tournaments he played. Additionally, he has also won all the major tournaments (one of only five players to have done so) and all four Majors in a row between 2000 and 2001 (only he has ever done so).