Scottie Scheffler returned to winning ways at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025. After being winless on the PGA Tour since the start of the 2025 season, Scheffler put up a dominant performance at TPC Craig Ranch to earn his maiden win of the year.
In doing so, the 28-year-old golfer also matched an important record on the PGA Tour. Scheffler matches the record for the lowest 72-hole score on the PGA Tour. Scheffer, who shot 253 at TPC Craig Ranch, matched Justin Thomas and Ludvig Aberg.
While Thomas shot 253 at the Waialae Country Club during the 2017 Sony Open, Aberg shot the same at the Sea Island Golf Club during the 2023 RSM Classic. Scottie Scheffler now has added his name to this list with a brilliant performance over four rounds at TPC Craig Ranch.
Scheffler, 28, could have potentially broken the record and sat at the all alone. However, a bogey on the par-3 hole 17 followed by a missed birdie on the par-5 hole 18 (par) meant that the American golfer matched the record instead of surpassing it.
How much did Scottie Scheffler earn for his victory at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025?
The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 had a total purse of $9.9 million. Scottie Scheffler took home the lion's share of this purse as he earned $1,782,000. Here is a detailed look at the payout for the tournament which was held at TPC Craig Ranch:
- 1 Scottie Scheffler $1,782,000
- 2 Erik van Rooyen $1,079,100
- 3 Sam Stevens $683,100
- 4 Jordan Spieth $485,100
- T5 Will Gordon $305,972
- T5 Mark Hubbard $305,972
- T5 Sam Burns $305,972
- T5 Takumi Kanaya $305,972
- T5 Eric Cole $305,972
- T5 Kurt Kitayama $305,972
- T5 Adam Schenk $305,972
- T5 Ricky Castillo $305,972
- T13 Antoine Rozner $200,475
- T13 Jhonattan Vegas $200,475
- T15 Matt McCarty $141,295
- T15 Chris Gotterup $141,295
- T15 Max McGreevy $141,295
- T15 Si Woo Kim $141,295
- T15 Chandler Phillips $141,295
- T15 Patrick Rodgers $141,295
- T15 Vince Whaley $141,295
- T15 Kevin Roy $141,295
- T15 Cameron Champ $141,295
- T15 Andrew Putnam $141,295
- T25 Ross Steelman $79,448
- T25 Pierceson Coody $79,448
- T25 Danny Walker $79,448
- T25 Nico Echavarria $79,448
- T29 Kevin Yu $66,330
- T29 Taylor Dickson $66,330
- T29 Thorbjorn Olesen $66,330
- T29 Trey Mullinax $66,330
- T33 Doug Ghim $52,800
- T33 Harry Hall $52,800
- T33 Niklas Norgaard $52,800
- T33 Michael Thorbjornsen $52,800
- T33 Ben Martin $52,800
- T33 Sungjae Im $52,800
- T39 Jake Knapp $40,095
- T39 Rikuya Hoshino $40,095
- T39 Alex Smalley $40,095
- T39 Joseph Bramlett $40,095
- T39 Sami Valimaki $40,095
- T39 Nate Lashley $40,095
- T45 Henrik Norlander $31,185
- T45 Matteo Manassero $31,185
- T45 Davis Riley $31,185
- 48 Rasmus Hojgaard $27,621
- T49 Karl Vilips $25,509
- T49 Webb Simpson $25,509
- T49 Patton Kizzire $25,509
- T52 David Skinns $23,710
- T52 Ben Kohles $23,710
- T52 Thomas Rosenmueller $23,710
- T52 Rico Hoey $23,710
- T56 Isaiah Salinda $22,770
- T56 Nicolai Hojgaard $22,770
- T56 Matt Kuchar $22,770
- T56 Stephan Jaeger $22,770
- T60 Byeong Hun An $21,978
- T60 Cam Davis $21,978
- T60 Ryan Fox $21,978
- T60 Victor Perez $21,978
- 64 Brandon Matthews $21,483
- T65 Mac Meissner $21,186
- T65 Beau Hossler $21,186
- T67 Camilo Villegas $20,691
- T67 Alejandro Tosti $20,691
- T67 Rafael Campos $20,691
- 70 John Pak $20,295