Scottie Scheffler returned to winning ways at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025. After being winless on the PGA Tour since the start of the 2025 season, Scheffler put up a dominant performance at TPC Craig Ranch to earn his maiden win of the year.

In doing so, the 28-year-old golfer also matched an important record on the PGA Tour. Scheffler matches the record for the lowest 72-hole score on the PGA Tour. Scheffer, who shot 253 at TPC Craig Ranch, matched Justin Thomas and Ludvig Aberg.

While Thomas shot 253 at the Waialae Country Club during the 2017 Sony Open, Aberg shot the same at the Sea Island Golf Club during the 2023 RSM Classic. Scottie Scheffler now has added his name to this list with a brilliant performance over four rounds at TPC Craig Ranch.

Scheffler, 28, could have potentially broken the record and sat at the all alone. However, a bogey on the par-3 hole 17 followed by a missed birdie on the par-5 hole 18 (par) meant that the American golfer matched the record instead of surpassing it.

How much did Scottie Scheffler earn for his victory at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025?

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 had a total purse of $9.9 million. Scottie Scheffler took home the lion's share of this purse as he earned $1,782,000. Here is a detailed look at the payout for the tournament which was held at TPC Craig Ranch:

1 Scottie Scheffler $1,782,000

2 Erik van Rooyen $1,079,100

3 Sam Stevens $683,100

4 Jordan Spieth $485,100

T5 Will Gordon $305,972

T5 Mark Hubbard $305,972

T5 Sam Burns $305,972

T5 Takumi Kanaya $305,972

T5 Eric Cole $305,972

T5 Kurt Kitayama $305,972

T5 Adam Schenk $305,972

T5 Ricky Castillo $305,972

T13 Antoine Rozner $200,475

T13 Jhonattan Vegas $200,475

T15 Matt McCarty $141,295

T15 Chris Gotterup $141,295

T15 Max McGreevy $141,295

T15 Si Woo Kim $141,295

T15 Chandler Phillips $141,295

T15 Patrick Rodgers $141,295

T15 Vince Whaley $141,295

T15 Kevin Roy $141,295

T15 Cameron Champ $141,295

T15 Andrew Putnam $141,295

T25 Ross Steelman $79,448

T25 Pierceson Coody $79,448

T25 Danny Walker $79,448

T25 Nico Echavarria $79,448

T29 Kevin Yu $66,330

T29 Taylor Dickson $66,330

T29 Thorbjorn Olesen $66,330

T29 Trey Mullinax $66,330

T33 Doug Ghim $52,800

T33 Harry Hall $52,800

T33 Niklas Norgaard $52,800

T33 Michael Thorbjornsen $52,800

T33 Ben Martin $52,800

T33 Sungjae Im $52,800

T39 Jake Knapp $40,095

T39 Rikuya Hoshino $40,095

T39 Alex Smalley $40,095

T39 Joseph Bramlett $40,095

T39 Sami Valimaki $40,095

T39 Nate Lashley $40,095

T45 Henrik Norlander $31,185

T45 Matteo Manassero $31,185

T45 Davis Riley $31,185

48 Rasmus Hojgaard $27,621

T49 Karl Vilips $25,509

T49 Webb Simpson $25,509

T49 Patton Kizzire $25,509

T52 David Skinns $23,710

T52 Ben Kohles $23,710

T52 Thomas Rosenmueller $23,710

T52 Rico Hoey $23,710

T56 Isaiah Salinda $22,770

T56 Nicolai Hojgaard $22,770

T56 Matt Kuchar $22,770

T56 Stephan Jaeger $22,770

T60 Byeong Hun An $21,978

T60 Cam Davis $21,978

T60 Ryan Fox $21,978

T60 Victor Perez $21,978

64 Brandon Matthews $21,483

T65 Mac Meissner $21,186

T65 Beau Hossler $21,186

T67 Camilo Villegas $20,691

T67 Alejandro Tosti $20,691

T67 Rafael Campos $20,691

70 John Pak $20,295

