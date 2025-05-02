What is the course record at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson?

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson is an annual PGA Tour event that takes place at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. With popular golfers like Scottie Scheffler playing in it, the tournament features a prize purse of $9,900,000.

Now, TPC Craig Ranch is widely known for resulting in a low pattern of scores, with winning totals often buzzing around 23-under or 26-under. A lot of factors like minimal wind, less penal roughs, wider fairways, and receptive greens have resulted in low totals in The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

However, in 2022, the course record was set by Sebastian Munoz when he ended up scoring 12-under par (60) in the opening round. He broke the former low round record of 62 scored by Sam Burns in 2021. His historic performance in round 1 consisted of a total nine birdies and two eagles.

Munoz's record-shattering 1st round in The CJ Cup Byron Nelson featured an incredible run through four holes. The PGA Tour pro scored eagles on par-5 hole 9 and 12, while scoring birdies on 10 and 11. His total from the back nine was 28, where Munoz ended his round with three consecutive birdies.

His scorecard might have featured a bogey-blemish, but Munoz's opening round perfromance saw him gain 10.21 strokes on the field. This year, Scottie Scheffler came closest to breaking this record in the first round.

The world's top ranked player scored five birdies on the front nine, which included four consecutive birdies on holes 3, 4, 5, and 6. Scheffler ended the front nine with an eagle on par-5 hole 9.

With three more birdies on the back nine, Scheffler finished his first round at TPC Craig Ranch at 10-under par (61). He currently sits atop the leaderboard.

Why was The CJ Cup Byron Nelson Round 2 suspended?

PGA: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Currently, the PGA Tour event at McKinney, Texas remains suspended. Scheffler was playing the second round, where he scored an impressive eagle in the ninth hole. However, the contest faced a sudden stoppage from the officials on Friday, May 2.

The round was suspended due to severe lightning storms in the area. The suspension happened around 9.46 am local time and PGA Tour Communications shared an updated about this interruption on X (previously Twitter).

"Second-round of play at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson was suspended at 9:46 a.m. due to lightning in the area."

As of this writing, the Tour has not announced a specific starting time. As per weather forecast from AccuWeather, heavy thunderstorms are expected to continue throughout the afternoon. Due to rain, wet course conditions might also come into play.

However, the weather conditions for Saturday, May 3 and Sunday, May 4 look a lot better as per the forecast.

