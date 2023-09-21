Who are the 2023 Solheim Cup assistant captains? Here's the full list

The golf world is virtually unanimous in the belief that the 2023 Solheim Cup will be one of the most competitive in recent memory. Both teams have very evenly matched rosters and a very high level of competition is expected.

That competitiveness, which most predict the 2023 Solheim Cup will have, starts with the women in charge. Captains Suzann Pettersen and Stacy Lewis are two of the most storied players on their respective teams. Both have tried to surround themselves with a team of assistants in their own image and likeness.

Let's take a look at the vice-captains of each team.

2023 Solheim Cup assistant captains

In general, players with a lot of experience are chosen for the role of vice-captain, both in the professional field and in the Solheim Cup. 2023 will be no exception, so let's take a look:

Team Europe

Suzzan Pettersen named Laura Davies, Anna Nordqvist, and Caroline Martens as her vice-captains.

Laura Davies

Laura Davies is one of the most decorated players of all time. An icon in England and Europe, she has also left her mark on the LPGA Tour. In her career, she won 87 professional tournaments, 45 of them on the Ladies European Tour (record).

She won four Majors and represented Europe in a record 12 editions of the Solheim Cup, winning four. She has been named Commander of the Order of the British Empire and inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame, among other honors.

Anna Nordqvist

Swede Anna Nordqvist will have the unusual (though not unprecedented) responsibility of being both vice-captain and player. Pettersen appointed her as her assistant, but she got the results needed to earn a spot on the roster.

Nordqvist also has an extensive record in professional golf. She has 13 victories at the professional level, including nine on the LPGA Tour and three at major tournaments.

She has represented Team Europe in seven editions of the Solheim Cup, winning four of them.

Caroline Martens

The Norwegian has relatively less experience in professional golf, only playing on the Ladies European Tour between 2012 and 2019. She has also had some forays into the LPGA Tour.

Between 2001 and 2019, she was part of the Norwegian national team, where she shared events with compatriot Suzann Pettersen. The captain will undoubtedly have a familiar face and valuable help in Martens.

Team USA

Stacy Lewis selected Morgan Pressel, Natalie Gulbis, and Angela Stanford as her assistant captains.

Morgan Pressel

Pressel began playing professionally in 2005. To date, she has 4 victories, two of them on the LPGA Tour, and has won one Major (2007 Chevron Championship).

As for the Solheim Cup, Pressel has participated in six editions, winning three of them.

Natalie Gulbis

Gulbis has also had a long career in professional golf, which she began in 2001. She earned one victory on the LPGA Tour, but also had seven top-10 finishes in Majors.

She combined her golf career with media appearances as a commentator. She also served on the Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition during the Donald Trump administration.

She has been called up to the Solheim Cup three times, and with her on the roster, the American team has won them all.

Angela Stanford

Angela Stanford has had a long and successful career in professional golf, which began in 2000 and has yet to end. She has won seven times on the LPGA Tour, including one Major.

She has played in the Solheim Cup six times, winning three times. One of her most memorable victories was in 2015, when she defeated current European captain Suzann Pettersen to pave the way for an eventual American victory.