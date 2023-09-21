5 records at Solheim Cup which may never be broken

The Solheim Cup 2023 is almost around the corner. The Suzann Pettersen-led European team will be up against the Stacy Lewis-led United States team at Finca Cortesin in Casares, Andalusia, to defend their title for the third consecutive time. The tournament starts on September 22.

The prestigious women's biennial mega event started way back in 1990. There have been 17 editions of the tournament so far. The United States have won 10 times while the European team has won seven times. Although this can be easily surpassed, here we look at the top five records that may never ever be broken:

#5 Largest margin of victory

Back in the 1990 Solheim Cup, the United States team's Pat Bradley recorded the largest margin of victory against Europe's Trish Johnson. She defeated her by a margin of 8 & 7.

Since then there have been multiple editions of the tournament and nobody has even come closer to the record. The second spot is held by US' Beth Daniel, who defeated Europe's Liselotte Neumann by 7 & 6.

#4 Most frequent pairs

Europe's iconic Laura Davies and Alison Nicholas have paired up for a record nine times at the Solheim Cup from 1990 to 2000. The second spot is held by another European pair, Sophie Gustafson and Suzann Pettersen, who have played seven matches together from 2003 to 2011.

The record of Davies and Nicholas seems to be unbeatable as no other golfers have as consistently made it into any of the two teams.

#3 Youngest player

In the 2013 Solheim Cup, the United States team's Charley Hull became the youngest golfer to ever play the event. She made her debut at the age of 17 years 149 days. Interestingly, she occupies the second and fourth spots on the list too. She played the 2015 edition at the age of 19 years 182 days and the 2017 edition at the age of 21 years 151 days.

The third spot is held by Europe's Georgia Hall, who made her debut at the age of 21 years 128 days in the 2017 edition.

#2 Most matches played

The European team's golfer Laura Davies has played most matches in the history of the Solheim Cup. She has played 46 matches, which includes 17 foursome, 15 fourballs, and 12 singles matches. Her overall record in 12 editions of the event that she played is 22-18-6.

#1 Most matches won

Laura Davies alongside Annika Sorenstam has won 22 matches, which is the most in the tournament's history. While Davies was active from 1990 to 2011 and played 46 matches, Sorenstam was active from 1994 to 2007 and played 37 matches.

They are followed by Catriona Matthew, Suzann Pettersen, and Cristie Kerr, who all have won 18 matches each.