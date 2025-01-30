Who are Adam Scott's sponsors? Exploring 2013 Masters champion's partners

Adam Scott is one of the most experienced golfers on the PGA Tour. Over the years, he has been associated with several notable brands.

At present, Scott is sponsored by golf equipment giant Titleist, iconic watch brand Rolex, casual wear retailer Uniqlo, shoe brand Footjoy, golfers' app Fair Game Golf, and hotel chain Mandarin Oriental.

He signed as Uniqlo's Global Brand Ambassador in April 2013. Soon after that, he became the first Australian golfer to win the Masters.

Scott also shares a long-standing partnership with Titleist. The ace golfer tested out the new GT2 drivers from the brand at the 2024 US Open where he placed T32. He also uses Titleist's Pro V1 ball.

The 2013 Masters champion also recently joined Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL. Adam Scott is part of McIlroy's Boston Common Golf team along with Keegan Bradley and Hideki Matsuyama. The team recently played its first match in the league against co-founder Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club. Unfortunately, Scott's team lost its debut fixture.

The team's next match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, February 4th 2025. It is slated to be against Los Angeles Golf Club.

What is Adam Scott's TGL team's full schedule?

Adam Scott, Rory McIlroy and Keegan Bradley (Source: Getty)

Adam Scott's team Boston Common Golf is only one match old. It was the last team to make its debut on TGL. Despite a loss, the team's match against Jupiter Links Golf Club was a memorable one.

The tech-forward league is only a few matches in. The finale is expected to take place at the end of March. So, Boston Common Golf has several opportunities at hand to catch up.

Here's taking a look at the full TGL schedule:

∎ Tuesday, Jan. 7

The Bay Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club

∎ Tuesday, Jan. 14

Los Angeles Golf Club vs. Jupiter Links Golf Club (ESPN)

∎ Tuesday, Jan. 21

New York Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC (ESPN)

∎ Monday, Jan. 27

Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

∎ Tuesday, Feb. 4

Boston Common Golf vs. Los Angeles Golf Club, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

∎ Monday, Feb. 17

Atlanta Drive GC vs. Los Angeles Golf Club, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Atlanta Drive GC vs. The Bay Golf Club, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

The Bay Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

∎ Tuesday, Feb. 18

Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

∎ Monday, Feb. 24

Los Angeles Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club, 5 p.m. (ESPN2)

Boston Common Golf vs Atlanta Drive GC, 9 p.m. (ESPN2)

∎ Tuesday, Feb. 25

The Bay Golf Club vs. Jupiter Links Golf Club, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

∎ Monday, March 3

The Bay Golf Club vs. Los Angeles Golf Club, 3 p.m. (ESPN2)

New York Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

∎ Tuesday, March 4

Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

TGL Semifinals

∎ March 17-18

The top four teams in the SoFi Cup standings will compete in the semifinals.

TGL championship

∎ March 24-25

