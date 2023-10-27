Who is Aditi Ashok? 6 things to know about the Indian golfer

Aditi Ashok, the professional Indian golfer, is one of the most accomplished golfers to represent India on the global stage.

Having started to play golf at the tender age of 12, she participated in the Asian Pacific Invitation Tournament. She also represented her country at the 2016 Summer Olympics and the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Here are six key things to know about her:

Six interesting facts about Aditi Ashok

#1 Early beginnings

Aditi Ashok’s interest in golf was evident at the age of five, when she was excited to see the lush green course of her hometown at the Karnataka Golf Association.

Her father, Ashok, recognized her interest in the sport and took her to practice at the driving range at the age of seven. Little did they know that there was a huge journey ahead.

#3 Amateur success

Aditi Ashok at the 2014 Summer Youth Olympic Games (Image via Getty)

Her amateur career was marked by several remarkable successes. She clinched the National Junior Championship three times in a row from 2012 to 2014.

Aditi Ashok also holds an impressive record of winning the state junior championships and South Indian junior championships as the youngest player at the age of 13.

#3 Turning professional

Aditi Ashok made her professional debut in 2016 when she embarked on a promising career. She won the Hero Women’s Indian Open with a score of 213 3- under par.

She also participated in the Qatar Ladies Open in the same year and finished second. India, being a country only focused on cricket, the emergence of this young talent brought back attention to golf in her region.

#4 Historic victory at the Ladies European Title

Aditi became the first Indian woman to secure a Ladies European Title (LET) in 2016, and this transitioned her to be the Rookie of the Year as well.

She gained the prestigious LPGA Tour Card for 2017 by performing well in the LPGA Final Qualifying Tournament.

#5 Transition to LPGA

Aditi Ashok at the South Korea LPGA Tour (Image via Getty)

In 2017, Aditi played her first-ever LPGA tour and was the second Indian woman to play after Simi Mehra to play in the Tour.

She finished eighth in the tournament, and in the subsequent year, she made 17 cuts and ended with top-ten finishes twice. In 2019, she ended up in second place in the consequent Ladies European Tour.

#6 Olympic representation

Aditi Ashok at the Golf - Olympics 2020 (Image via Getty)

Aditi was the youngest participant in the 2016 Summer Olympics among her competitors and finished in the 41st position in the table.

In the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she made an indelible mark by finishing fourth with a score of 269 and being just two shots behind Nelly Korda, who was the winner.

Her journey in golf reached the pinnacle this year as she won the silver medal in the Asian Games 2023. She became the first Indian woman to win a golf medal in the event.

With her eye on the gold next time, she has already carved her path as a trailblazer in the sport and a role model for various young athletes in India.