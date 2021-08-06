Who is Aditi Ashok? All you need to know about India's medal prospect at Olympics 2021

India's top-ranked female golfer Aditi Ashok made her second consecutive appearance at the 2021 Olympics. With a surprise display, Aditi is in contention for a podium finish.

Aditi is in action in round three of the women's individual finals on Friday. She is tied at second position alongside Japan's Mone Inami. Meanwhile, Diksha Dagar is tied 53rd and yet to start round three.

Aditi Ashok is tied second at the Olympics

Aditi Ashok's childhood

Aditi does not come from a golfing background. She was drawn to the sport at the age of seven when she encountered a few people playing golf during a breakfast outing near the Karnataka Golf Association. Aditi belongs to Bangalore.

It was Aditi's choice to pursue her passion. Her father not only encouraged her to make a career in golf but also worked as her caddie in Rio 2016.

Aditi Ashok's recent achievements

ANA Inspiration T42: 2017

Women's PGA C'ship T29: 2017

U.S. Women's Open T39: 2019

Women's British Open T22: 2018

Evian Championship 69th: 2019

Aditi Ashok at Rio Olympics

Aditi became India's youngest golfer to make an Olympic appearance in 2016. She was 18 at the time.

She was in medal contention in Rio after the second round. However, she could not keep up the momentum at the top of the leaderboard and finished tied at 41st.

At her second Olympics in Tokyo, Aditi is a serious medal prospect for India.

Meanwhile India's Aditi Ashok is at no. 2 in Golf in Round 3! Two more round left. If she hold that number 2 position. We have A Medal!. Let's cheer her guys! 🏅🇮🇳🇮🇳👏👏 #IND #golf #OlympicGames #aditiashok #IndiaTodayAtOlympics #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/jzrlQKuXH0 — Vijayendra (@porgamumbaicha) August 6, 2021

Aditi Ashok's major event participations

Aditi was the first and only Indian female golfer to feature at the Asian Youth Games (2013), Youth Olympic Games (2014), Asian Games (2014) and Olympic Games (2016).

In 2016, she became the first Indian to clinch a Ladies European Tour title by winning the Women's Indian Open.

She became a Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) player in 2017 and finished eighth in the Louise Suggs Rookie of the Year standings.

In 2019, Aditi made 13 out of 22 LPGA Tour events, with a season-best finish of T13 at the CP Women's Open. She put an end to the year with back-to-back second-place finishes on the Ladies European Tour.

Aditi Ashok: Awards and laurels

Aditi Ashok is a recipient of the Arjuna Award. She was also the 2016 LET Rookie of the Year.

The 23-year-old is currently trailing world no.1 Nelly Korda of the USA but will look to seal the top spot by the end. Is a podium finish confirmed for India? Fans will need to root for her on the final day of golf in Tokyo.

Edited by SANJAY K K