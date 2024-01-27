Who is Adrien Dumont de Chassart? All you need to know about the Belgian professional golfer

Despite not having attracted as much media attention as other rising stars, Adrien Dumont de Chassart is one of the youngsters to keep an eye on in the world of golf. The Belgian has excelled at every stage of his career and no less is expected of him on the PGA Tour.

De Chassart, 23, was born in Villers-la-Ville, Belgium. His name began to resonate at the highest level of golf when he finished second in the Orange Bowl, an under-18 tournament. He was only 15 years old at the time.

Expand Tweet

The rest of his amateur career continued to be very successful. Between 2015 and 2017, he won seven tournaments, both in Belgium and in Europe. Among his wins were the 2017 Internationaux de France U18 - Trophee Carlhian, the 2017 International Juniors of Belgium, and the 2017 European Men's Club Trophy.

In 2018, he won the AFG Grand Prix for the second consecutive year and then received a scholarship to play American collegiate golf with the University of Illinois. He remained there for five seasons.

The Belgian's time in collegiate golf could not have been more successful. He won five tournaments, including the 2019 Big Ten Championship. He won the 'Big Ten Player of The Year Award' three times, received the 2023 Big Ten Medal of Honor, and was a finalist for the Jack Nicklaus and Fred Haskins Awards in 2023.

Adrien Dumont de Chassart's professional career

Adrien Dumont de Chassart's professional career is just over six months old, as he turned pro in June 2023 after graduating from university. For good measure, De Chassart also took this new stage of his career by storm.

The Belgian finished third in the PGA Tour University ranking, which earned him his Korn Ferry Tour card. He debuted in style, winning his first start as a professional by beating Josh Teater in a play-off at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

De Chassart played only 11 tournaments in his debut season on the Korn Ferry Tour. In addition to his victory, he finished in five other top 10s and suffered only two cuts. This was enough for him to finish 11th on the tour's point list and earn his PGA Tour card for the 2024 season.

Adrien Dumont de Chassart made his PGA Tour-sanctioned tournament debut in 2022 when he qualified for the US Open (where he was cut). His debut as a full tour member was at the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii.

In both the Sony Open and The American Express, the 23-year-old didn't make it through the weekend. He made his first PGA Tour career cut at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished the first 36 holes with a score of -3 to make the cut on the number.