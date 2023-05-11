Who is Angela Zhang? 14-year-old drains a 25-foot birdie putt to qualify for the U.S. Women's Open

Angela Zhang, a 14-year-old golf prodigy, made headlines recently after she qualified for the 2023 U.S. Women's Open. Zhang earned her spot in the prestigious tournament by sinking a 25-foot birdie putt during the qualifier.

But who exactly is Angela Zhang, and how did she become one of the youngest golfers to qualify for the U.S. Women's Open?

Image of Angela Zhang

Zhang's recent qualification for the 2023 U.S. Women's Open has solidified her status as one of the top junior golfers in the country. The qualifier, held at Pasatiempo Golf Club in Santa Cruz, California, featured a field of 50 golfers competing for just two spots in the U.S. Women's Open.

Despite the high stakes, Zhang maintained her composure and delivered an exceptional performance, sinking a 25-foot birdie putt on the final hole to secure her spot in the tournament. The putt was a testament to Zhang's skills on the green and her ability to perform under pressure.

Angela Zhang: Early beginnings and golf training

Angela Zhang was born in Cupertino, California, in 2008, to parents who emigrated from China. Growing up, Zhang was exposed to golf at a young age, as her father played the sport as a hobby.

According to an interview with Golfweek, Zhang began playing golf seriously when she was six years old and started training with coach Han Kim when she was eight. Kim recognized Zhang's natural talent and worked with her to develop her skills on the green.

Zhang quickly became a regular on the junior golf circuit and has since racked up an impressive list of accomplishments, including winning the 2021 California State Girls Junior Championship.

A rising star in the golf world

Despite her young age, Zhang has already made waves in the golf world. In 2019, she competed in the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta National, where she finished second in the girls 10-11 age group.

The competition is a nationwide junior golf development program that invites boys and girls ages 7-15 to participate in a series of local and regional qualifying events, culminating in the national finals at Augusta National Golf Club. Zhang's impressive performance at the national finals put her on the radar of many golf enthusiasts and earned her recognition as a rising star in the sport.

Looking ahead

Zhang's qualification for the U.S. Women's Open is a major accomplishment, but it is just the beginning of what is sure to be a promising career in golf. Despite her young age, Zhang has already garnered attention from top college golf programs and has expressed her desire to play collegiate golf before turning pro. In an interview with Golfweek, Zhang stated,

"I definitely want to play in college. I think that's really important because you get to experience college life and you get to play for a team. And then after college, if I'm ready, I'll go pro."

Zhang's dedication to her education and her sport is a testament to her maturity and her ability to balance her passions.

Image of Angela Zhang

Angela Zhang's recent qualification for the 2023 U.S. Women's Open has put her on the map as one of the most talented junior golfers in the country. Her natural talent, coupled with her dedication to training and her ability to perform under pressure, make her a force to be reckoned with on the green.

As she continues to hone her skills and gain experience, there is no doubt that Zhang will continue to make waves in the golf world.

Poll : 0 votes