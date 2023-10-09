Who is Bianca Pagdanganan? 5 things to know about the Filipino golfer

Bianca Pagdanganan, a Filipino golfer, is not unknown to the golf circuit. Having three international gold medals to her name, the rising star is still yet to win her first LPGA Tour event. She earned the gold medals while playing for the Southeast Asian and Asian Games, respectively, at age 23.

Born on 28 October, 1997, Pagdanganan's Parents are Carmina and Samuel (Sam) Pagdanganan. She has two siblings named Ines and Carlos. Currently, she plays on the LPGA Tour.

Here are five things to know about the young golfer:

Bianca Pagdanganan's father introduced her to golf

Pagdanganan's father, Sam, played an important role in shaping the talented golfer’s career. While she was young, Sam used to encourage her to start playing golf.

Not only that but on weekends, her father used to take her along with him while he attended his golf sessions. That way, the 25-year-old golfer fell in love with the sport.

Pagdanganan was named as "The Unicorn" by her university teammates

Bianca Pagdanganan first enrolled herself at Gonzaga University in the US in 2015 to study sports management. However, after two years, she got transferred to the University of Arizona to play golf at a higher level for the university.

There, the golfer contributed to the Arizona Wildcats' NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship victory in 2018. And that's how her teammates started calling her "The Unicorn" due to her amazing golf skills.

Bianca Pagdanganan had played on a national level

Before turning pro, Pagdanganan had played as an amateur golfer. She participated in national youth events in the Philippines, winning the 2014 Philippine Junior Amateur Open.

Additionally, she was also a medalist in the stroke play portion of the 2013 Philippine Amateur Open and won the 2013 Philippine Ladies Open.

Pagdanganan has represented the Philippines internationally

Bianca Pagdanganan has contributed on an international level. She won a bronze medal in the women's competition at the 2018 Asian Games and a gold medal in the team competition with Yuka Saso and Lois Kaye Go.

Furthermore, she won gold medals in both the team as well as individual events at the Southeast Asian Games in 2019.

Pagdanganan had a decent professional golfing journey

The Filipino golfer turned professional in January 2020 after earning her LPGA Tour card on November 19. Since the start of her professional journey, Pagdanganan has tried her best to secure a win. However, she hasn’t reached there yet but has some good finishes to date.

Additionally, Bianca Pagdanganan gets excited each time she checks the pairings at an event to see who she’ll get to meet the next day. For the Ascendant LPGA Benefiting Volunteers of America 2023 event, Pagdanganan was giving tough competition to fellow golfers by staying in the T2 position on the scorecard.