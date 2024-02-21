Who is Brandon Wu? All you need to know about the PGA Tour golfer

Brandon Wu is one of the young players who will be looking for his chance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta starting this Thursday, February 22. Wu is in his third season on the PGA Tour and is ranked 126th in the world.

Wu was born in California to Chinese parents. In fact, he lived for five years in Beijing. Upon his return to America, he began playing a variety of sports, excelling particularly in golf and swimming.

By the time he reached high school, Brandon Wu had proven to be a great talent in both golf and swimming. He was admitted to study at the prestigious Deerfield Academy in Massachusetts and was a mainstay for the school in both sports.

So much so, that Brando Wu led both the golf and swimming teams to bring the 2013 New England Championship title to Deerfield Academy. In that span, he earned four top-10 and five top-5 finishes in American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) tournaments, in addition to finishing second in 2014 NCGA Stroke Play Championship.

Out of high school, Brandon Wu received four acceptance letters for swimming and golf scholarships at four different colleges. He finally decided to play golf for Stanford University, the same university that trained Tiger Woods. There he matched up with, among others, women's star Rose Zhang.

During his four seasons in U.S. collegiate golf, Brandon Wu had several outstanding results. He won an individual tournament (The Goodwin, 2019) and helped his team win the 2019 NCAA Championship that same year.

In parallel, Brandon Wu participated in tournaments on the amateur circuit with excellent results. He won the 2017 Porter Cup, was a semifinalist at 2018 Western Amateur Championship, and was the stroke play medalist at the 2019 U.S. Amateur.

A look at Brandon Wu's professional career

Brandon Wu turned pro in 2019 and qualified to play on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020. Although he had just six tournaments left in the season, Wu still managed to take prime spots on the tour's points list, including winning the Tour Championship.

However, the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic prevented him from earning a spot on the PGA Tour and he continued on the Korn Ferry Tour through 2021. Finishing the year, he finally secured his card for the next level.

Wu joined the PGA Tour in 2022, with mixed results. He missed 14 cuts in 26 tournaments played. However, he managed a second-place finish at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, a third-place finish at the Puerto Rico Open and two other Top 10s, which were good enough to qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.

During the 2022-2023 season, he played 35 tournaments with 24 cuts made and a second place at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am as his best result. He also earned two more top 10s and guaranteed his card for 2024 by finishing 89th in the FedEx Cup standings.