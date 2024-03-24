Who is Brendan Todd’s wife? All about Rachel Todd

Rachel Todd, wife of American professional golfer Brendan Todd, was born on August 29, 1985, in Gainesville, Georgia.

The couple got married on March 14, 2009, in Greensboro, Georgia. Their firstborn child, Oliver, was born in 2014, soon after Brendan won his first-ever PGA tour. They also have a daughter named Scarlett, who was born in 2016, and another girl child in 2018.

They currently reside in Atlanta, Georgia, which is located near the Augusta National Golf Club, the renowned site of the Masters golf tournament. Recently, in the Byron Nelson tournament, Brendan Todd was rewarded over 1.2 million dollars.

Rachel Todd’s involvement with golf goes beyond her marriage with Brendan. It was her brother, Stuart Moore, who inculcated her interest in golf. He was a fan of the game and an ex-student at Auburn University. At Auburn University, her brother excelled in golf, earning All-SEC honors twice and recognition on the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

Rachel comes from a family with a good academic background. She is the youngest of three children of Dr. Stephen Moore and Kathy Moore: Stuart and April are the two other ones. Her father is a dentist, and her mother is a homemaker.

Rachel went to Auburn University, where she graduated with a degree in finance. She worked in the insurance industry immediately after university. However, she left her job soon after marriage to concentrate on assisting her husband in developing his golfing career.

She is often seen at the greens during the tournaments, cheerleading her husband. While not much is known regarding her career life, being a successful mother to their three kids occupies her most since it entails Rachel's primary focus.

Rachel has also actively helped and managed Brendan's finances. Her involvement in their financial matters became crucial when they considered investing in a restaurant franchise. However, Brendan's improved performance on the golf course eliminated the need.

She is a long-time member of the PGA Tour Wives Association, which plans events to raise funds for different organizations that help needy children, families, and communities.

Rachel Todd has also continued to practice the cooking and baking skills she learned from her mother. She is active on social media, where she keeps her followers informed about her bakery and charitable activities.

Expand Tweet

A closer look at the career of Brendan Todd

Brendan Todd, the American professional golfer who currently plays in the PGA Tour, has had a remarkable journey. The beginning of his professional career came to pass at the Nationwide Tour in 2008, while his PGA Tour card was secured by Brendan one year later in 2009.

Although faced with challenges, he still emerged victorious at the HP Byron Nelson Championship in 2014 to clinch his first-ever PGA Tour victory. Todd’s progress was hampered, but he made a stunning comeback in 2019, taking both the Bermuda Championship and Mayakoba Golf Classic.

Looking back, Todd even excelled during his high school days when he won the North Carolina High School Athletic Association championship three times. At the University of Georgia, Todd hailed from the 2005 National Championship team and was named All-American on four occasions.

Todd recently missed the cut at The Players Championship but is now competing in the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook's Copperhead Course. Despite his setback, Todd has made a strong showing in the first three rounds, tying for third place with a score of 7-under.

His steady play and smart strategy have put him in the running for a high finish. Golf fans will be watching closely to see if Todd can continue his impressive form and make a mark in this tournament.