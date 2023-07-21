Who are Brian Harman's parents? Family of the American golfer explored

American professional golfer Brian Harman has jumped to the top of the Open Championship leaderboard. He leads three shots ahead of the T2-ranked, Christo Lamprecht and Tommy Fleetwood.

Harman was born on January 19, 1987, to Eric and Nancy Harman in Savannah, Georgia. He married Kelly Van Slyke in 2014 and has a daughter named Cooper Marie.

What do Brian Harman's parents do?

The 36-year-old golfer's father Eric Harman is a Doctor of Medical Dentistry and has established himself in the business. During his High School days, Eric was a valedictorian, i.e., the most brilliant student, and later pursued a degree in medical science.

According to Savannah Morning News, although he has stood beside his son, Harman, quite a number of times, Eric Harman is not a big fan of golf. Back in 2015, he shared that he would not attend even Masters if his son was not playing in it. He said:

"I would not go if Brian wasn't playing. I'm honestly not a huge fan of golf."

Brian Harman's mother is a chemist by profession. As per an article by Golf Digest, the golfer seems to be a lot like her mother.

Analyzing Brian Harman's performance in 2023

American professional golfer Brian Harman has played 18 tournaments in 2023 so far. He has had some really solid performances this season. However, he just had three top 10 finishes this season. His best performance came in the Travelers Championship where he ended tied runner-up.

In eight out of 18 tournaments, Harman did not make the cut. He played in all three majors so far this season. He missed the cut at the Masters and at the PGA Championship. However, he had a T43 finish at the US Open.

Here are the leaderboard standings of Brian Harman in 2023 across all tournaments this season:

Genesis Scottish Open - T12

Rocket Mortgage Classic - T9

Travelers Championship - T2

U.S. Open - T43

The Memorial Tournament - Missed the Cut

Charles Schwab Challenge - T29

PGA Championship - Missed the Cut

Wells Fargo Championship - Missed the Cut

RBC Heritage - T7

Masters Tournament - Missed the Cut

Valspar Championship - Missed the Cut

THE PLAYERS Championship - T44

Arnold Palmer Invitational - Missed the Cut

The Genesis Invitational - Missed the Cut

WM Phoenix Open - T42

The American Express - Missed the Cut

Sony Open in Hawaii - T32

Sentry Tournament of Champions - T16

Brian Harman is currently playing at the 151st Open Championship. He looks in good touch at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club. It would be interesting to see if he can covert his good start into a perfect finish at the final major of the season.