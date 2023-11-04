Who is Brian Stuard? Exploring all about the American golfer

Brian Stuard is an American professional golfer who has had a notable career on the PGA Tour. He hails from Jackson, Michigan and had initial exposure to golf during his college days at Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan.

Stuard transitioned to professional golf in 2005. His early professional years saw him compete on the NGA Hooters Tour in 2006 and 2007.

He secured his PGA Tour card for 2010 by finishing tied for 19th at the 2009 PGA Qualifying Tour. Throughout the 2010 season, he participated in 28 events on the PGA Tour, making 13 cuts.

Notably, Stuard's best finish was a tie for second place at the Mayakoba Golf Classic. Although his first stint on the PGA Tour in 2010 placed him 154th on the list, Stuard returned to the Nationwide Tour in 2011. However, he regained his PGA Tour card after participating in the Web.com Tour in 2012.

In 2016, Brian Stuard earned his first career PGA Tour victory at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. His impressive performance, marked by a bogey-free run, not only secured him full status on the PGA Tour until 2018 but also elevated his world ranking from 513th to 143rd.

Brian Stuard’s career earnings and recent performances

Brian Stuard at the World Wide Technology Championship - Round Two (Image via Getty)

Brian Stuard’s career earnings have amounted to an impressive total of $11,738,692 till 2022. In 2023, he has earned $620,015 so far. Throughout his career, he has delivered consistent performances and achieved several victories.

In recent years, he has maintained an average finish of 28th and an average score of -10 in his last four appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship. The Shriners Children's Open in October 2023 saw Stuard post his best strokes by putting a mark of 6.155, although he missed the cut in that tournament.

Stuard was also ranked with a mark of 0.156 at the RSM Classic, which was held in November 2022. He also participated in the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.449.

His journey marked with excellence, especially on the PGA tour, has proved his consistency in the golfing arena. With his best rank of 12th at the Fortinet Championship in September, Stuard will look to continue his good run at the upcoming championships.