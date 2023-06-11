Who is C. T. Pan? 5 things to know about the Taiwanese professional golfer

C. T. Pan is a professional golfer from Taiwan who has made a name for himself on the PGA Tour. He has established himself as a significant personality in the world of golf due to his notable exploits. He has also represented Taiwan in numerous international tournaments.

At the highly anticipated RBC Canadian Open 2023, C.T. Pan surged to the top of the leaderboard, firmly establishing himself as the championship frontrunner. Pan's remarkable performance and consistent play have captivated both supporters and rivals.

Throughout the tournament, he has demonstrated his golfing ability by navigating the difficult course conditions with precision and delicacy. Pan has displayed remarkable consistency, posting scores of 70, 66, and 66 in the first, second, and third rounds, respectively, for an impressive cumulative score of -14.

C. T. Pan achieved a key milestone in 2019 by becoming only the second Taiwanese golfer to win on the PGA Tour. This achievement cemented his status as a rising star in the sport.

Pan's international success continued as he won a bronze medal for Taiwan in golf at the 2020 Olympics. This demonstrated his capacity to excel under pressure and marked another milestone in his career.

#1 Early Introduction to golf

Pan's adventure in golf began at the age of five when his mother, who worked as a caddie at a local golf club, introduced him to the game. This early exposure provided the groundwork for his golf interest and development.

#2 Professional debut at the US Open

C. T. Pan made his pro debut at the US Open in 2015. He not only made the cut, but also finished tied for 64th, demonstrating his ability on the big stage.

#3 Military service interruption

In the same year that he made his professional debut, Pan had to take a break from golf to satisfy his mandatory military service in his native Chinese Taipei. He departed the Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada after competing for 12 days.

#4 Impressive Presidents Cup performance

In 2019, Pan was selected to represent his national side at the renowned Presidents Cup, which was hosted at Royal Melbourne. He competed in three matches, finishing with a 2-1 record. Despite losing his singles match to USA's Patrick Reed, Pan's overall performance demonstrated his brilliance and competitiveness.

#5 PGA Tour victory

Pan won his first PGA Tour event, the 2019 RBC Heritage, marking a key milestone in his career. At the age of 27 years, five months, and nine days, it took him 79 PGA Tour starts to accomplish this victory. This noteworthy victory also made him the second Chinese Taipei golfer to win on the PGA Tour, following T.C. Chen's victory at the 1987 L.A. Open.

C. T. Pan's golf career is marked by an early introduction to the sport, a successful professional debut, a brief military duty break, impressive participation in the Presidents Cup, and a major PGA Tour victory.

